U.S. Treasury Wants to Level the Playing Field for Small Alcohol Producers

The U.S. Treasury Department recently expressed concerns regarding mass-consolidation in the market for the alcohol industry. Because two producers control about 65 percent of the $250 billion industry, the Treasury outlined reforms that could enhance competition and lower prices for consumers.

In a 63-page paper, the Treasury said it wants to examine major brewers more closely. It also wants to remove barriers to entry for smaller players. They hope to accomplish the market reorganization by scrutinizing mergers and acquisitions. They also want to lift regulatory burdens for new entrants into the industry.

The report comes after a six-month study into competitiveness, assigned by the Biden administration via executive order last summer. The White House said it wants to examine and counteract “excessive” consolidation in all sorts of major industries. Alcohol is just the first under the microscope.

How did the Treasury respond to the White House’s concerns?

The Treasury suggested more rigorous Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission oversight. It also suggested tougher enforcement of existing rules, and development of new ones in the report. They accepted over 800 public comments from lawmakers before rendering a policy suggestion.

“American consumers, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and workers should not have to suffer under the thumb of a highly concentrated beer industry,” Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said. “Enforcement and regulatory authorities should learn to enforce the law and protect competition.”

The internet age has actually spawned a plethora of small businesses seeking to improve upon or tweak long-standing, successful products like beers and sipping whiskeys. But despite the diversification of the industry, major conglomerates kept an iron grip on the lion’s share of the market. Treasury officials cited a web of complicated state and federal alcohol regulations, some dating back to the end of Prohibition in 1933, for the difficulty in becoming truly competitive for micro-breweries. Officials also note “exclusionary” behavior by the mass-producers, distributors, and retailers. Therefore products face more challenges than just ‘taste’ or ‘innovation’ when trying to compete in the modern alcohol industry.

“We’re determined to protect what has been a successful, vibrant industry with a lot of small businesses entering it,” while tackling issues that “lead to excessive prices for consumers,” said one senior U.S. official.

Who are the major players and how do they maintain such a firm grip on market share?

The two largest brewers selling beer in the United States are Anheuser Busch InBev and Molson Coors. Together, they account for 65 percent of all U.S. beer revenues. The Beer Institute, a special-interest organization which represents both major brewers along with many others, called the Treasury report a mischaracterization. They also said beer prices remained low despite rising inflation and a market shift toward seltzers in recent years.

But the Treasury remains unfazed in its criticism, it seems, as modern politicians make hay with buzzwords like ‘equity’ and ‘fair share.’

Market manipulations always come with unknown risks, though; and tweaking current rules in favor of one faction will often come with unforeseen consequences for the customer. That is until an equilibrium is achieved, which could take years or even decades.

For instance, currently, the major brewers benefit from so-called “post and hold” laws, which restrict price competition. Eliminating such practices may spread market share a tad, but it could also drive up the cost of a bottle of wine by up to 18 percent and a bottle of spirits by over 30 percent. The Treasury said the best way to monitor the alcohol industry without squeezing customers is to closely examine acquisitions.

Of course, much of that oversight falls to the states, thanks to the nature of the U.S. Constitution. Therefore, local governments will need to decide how best to appease the market while also encouraging competition. Regardless of the outcome, though, the Treasury began an important and pertinent conversation; and hopefully, consumers will be able to better enjoy the fruits of labor from independent producers as a result of that conversation.