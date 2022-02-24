USA Freedom Convoy Runs Into Challenges

According to some reports, the first wave of three American Freedom Convoys heading to D.C. on Wednesday may be fizzling out.

Trucking company owner and protest organizer Bob Bolus led a few dozen pickup trucks and cars with his big rig. However, Jalopnik reported that Bolus got lost en route to Washington and may head home to Pennsylvania.

The whole Freedom Convoy show started rough with a significant delay. Bolus’s big rig had two flats. Also, the man backed out of his plans to put a chokehold on D.C. On Wednesday, he told The Daily Beast website that he still has plans to do it “in the very near future.”

Bolus’s Freedom Convoy headed to the nation’s capital to protest vaccine mandates. A group of journalists followed the man’s group as he headed toward D.C. But they didn’t see anything like what happened in the Canadian capital city Ottawa.

I’m currently out in Washington, D.C. area traffic attempting to locate Scranton-based trucker Bob Bolus’ tiny convoy and there are three big problems: Bolus has no idea where he is going, is stuck in traffic, and has no idea where he is. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 23, 2022

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo Tweeted that Bolus got lost while driving around the interstate. Journalists noted that while the group used phones to record and broadcast their journey on social media, they could have used their preprogrammed map apps. The truck operator’s probably been to the nation’s capital a few times, too.

Another struggle turned out to be the signs Bolus had on his truck. The signmaker misspelled Tyranny on his trailer.

Also, the Ottawa Convoy claimed to have 50,000 truckers at one point. But there’s no idea if thousands of truckers/participants can shut down American cities yet.

Other Freedom Convoys Heading To D.C.

Aside from Bolus’ attempt, another group started its tour to D.C. on Wednesday. The People’s Convoy (not to be confused with the People’s Republic) started an 11-day trip with about two dozen semis and 50 trucks and cars.

Reuters reported on the group.

Another convoy, dubbed The American Truckers’ Freedom Convoy, started up later in March. Truckers United For Freedom is also in the mix. Some are putting their plans online, making future policing efforts easier.

Will they still make the trip if gas prices hit $4 a gallon? There was a slight increase in prices after Russia attacked Ukraine.

National Guard Helping Out During State of Union Address

With President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address coming up next Tuesday, there will be an extra law enforcement presence in D.C.

The Independent reported that up to 800 National Guard troops would patrol the nation’s capital to combat any convoys.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard personnel will “provide support at traffic control points in and around the District” and to be alert for “possible disruption at key traffic arteries.” Other law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Virginia are also ramping up their efforts for next week.