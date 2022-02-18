veteran-recovers-stolen-truck-but-his-bagpipes-are-still-missing

A veteran recently had his truck stolen and was lucky enough to recover it shortly afterward. However, his luck only extended so far, as his prized bagpipes are still missing.

Brian Leslie is an Air Force veteran with a 25-year career as a lieutenant colonel, the Detroit Free Press reports. Leslie told the outlet his bagpipes have been missing since last Saturday when his truck was stolen from a parking lot. Fortunately, he found his truck but it came at a cost: his signature bagpipes.

“It’s like one of those children you bring home and they’re just part of the family,” Leslie said. He worked with the Detroit police and used connections he had through the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to help track down the truck. His tenacity paid off and the Detroit police contacted him Wednesday to say they found the truck a little over a mile from where it was stolen.

When Leslie arrived, he discovered the vehicle’s catalytic converter was missing and the transmission lines were cut. Additionally, the steering column was disconnected and the bagpipes were nowhere to be seen. “That’s where my heart sank,” Leslie said.

Nevertheless, Leslie hopes they will still turn up. He is currently working with local law enforcement while contacting pawn shops in the area. The bagpipes have distinct patches from the Sheriff’s office and metro Detroit police, making them very unique. Sufficed to say, he is frustrated. “And on top of that, they’re not much used to anybody except knuckleheads who play the bagpipes,” Leslie said. “They’re the hardest instrument I’ve ever picked up. It’s like doing mouth to mouth with octopus.”

Leslie often plays bagpipes for local events, as well as for funerals honoring police officers and veterans.

90-Year Old Veteran Repeatedly Receives Speeding Tickets Despite Not Driving

Brian Leslie isn’t the only veteran of late experiencing car troubles. Last month, another veteran talked about receiving speeding tickets despite the fact he doesn’t drive.

So, how does Korean War veteran John J. Maffucci keep getting speeding tickets? Shortly after experiencing an accident in January 2020, someone stole his front license plate. Even though he replaced the plates himself with the Department of Motor Vehicles, he continues to receive tickets.

“This guy’s running around with my plate and whatever happens, it comes back to me. I didn’t do anything!” Maffucci told the New York Post. “I’m at his mercy. I watch the mail every day thinking, ‘Oh God, what is he going to do today?’”

The first ticket arrived 16 months after the thief took off with his plate, but after that, they started piling on. Though Maffucci managed to nullify five of them, one judge found him guilty and refuses to acknowledge Maffucci wasn’t responsible.

His lawyer, Donald Lee Singer, filed a lawsuit on his behalf of the city and is currently trying to sort the issue out.