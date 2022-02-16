veterans-bond-over-sturgeon-fishing-expedition

For many veterans, adjusting to civilian life can be rough. One method many use to find solace is some kind of group activity together. In a recent case, a group of veterans bonded over a sturgeon spearing expedition together.

Spectrum News 1 reports a group of 20 military veterans came together last weekend to go sturgeon spearing with one another. Though going sturgeon fishing can be lonely on Lake Winnebago, House in the Woods turned it into a social affair. Paul House, executive director of the organization, said the fishing trips benefit all who attend, even the volunteers. It’s more about the experience than landing a sizable sturgeon.

“They loosen up, and they start sharing more of their stories,” House shared. “When you see that, and you see the healing process; it’s very inspirational for me, and all our volunteers. You’ll ask most of the guys, and they won’t care. If they spear one great. If they don’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

Jacob Stiebs, a U.S. Army veteran, seems to agree. Talking to Spectrum News 1, he said the camaraderie they share is easily the highlight of the trips. “Some people like to share their stories. We always naturally give each other a hard time. The camaraderie is probably the biggest thing. We all share in one form, an experience of being deployed and being a veteran.”

Paul House started House in the Woods after his own son lost his life while serving our country. “My son, Sergeant Joel A. House was killed while serving in Taji, Iraq June 23, 2007. He was killed on his mother’s birthday,” he disclosed. Joel happened to be a huge outdoorsman, which inspired his parents to create the nonprofit.

Man and his Grandson Make an Unexpected Catch While Magnet Fishing

While a group of veterans bonded through sturgeon spearing, a man and his grandson did the same while magnet fishing in Florida. However, the two made an unexpected catch while doing so.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson took up magnet fishing after watching a video on YouTube about the subject, according to Fox News. They acquired their own 5-pound magnet and dropped it in the C-102 canal in southern Miami-Dade County Florida. Strangely, they ended up with two pounds of scrap metal and “40 pounds of gun” the duo reported. As it turn out, the 40 pounds they referred to were two sniper rifles.

The two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles weren’t loaded, nor did the two magnet fishermen find ammunition nearby. “The Barretts had so much mass,” Smith said. “The magnet went straight to them.”

What really worried Smith though was the fact the serial numbers on the lower receivers of the guns and the bolt of one of the rifles were filed off. This makes it harder to track who they belonged to and could suggest criminal activity. Even more worrying is the fact they were wrapped in plastic. Smith thinks this means someone would come back for them soon.

Smith called the police who informed them it will take time for their forensics lab to process them.