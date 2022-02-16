Virgin Galactic Announces Sales for Space Flights Begin This Week: Here’s How Much It Costs

If you want to travel to space aboard a Virgin Galactic suborbital flight, it will only set you back a cool $450,00.

And on Tuesday, the company announced that tickets will go live on February 16th.

According to Virgin Galactic’s website, all lucky passengers will get to take a ride at up to 2,600 mph to the edge of the cosmos and then cruise around for a bit to take in the views. In total, the flight will last 90 minutes.

At just under half a million dollars, the trip sounds like a good deal to us. But thanks to inflation, we’ll have to save our pennies for a few years.

“Spaceflight reservations are a total price of USD $450,000. Following an initial deposit of USD $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The Virgin Galactic Suborbital Flight Tickets Include Some Extra Perks

As an added bonus, the ticket cost includes perks that go beyond the 1.5 hours out-of-this-world adventure. According to Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, all space travelers ” will also secure membership” in the company’s “unique community of Future Astronauts.”

Once people are in, they’ll also have access to all sorts of “money-can’t-buy experiences” that include “events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight.”

“At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a press release. “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.”

To show how confident he is in the program’s safety, Brandon took a personal trip aboard a suborbital flight called Unity 22 in July.

With five crewmembers by his side, the founder launched from Spaceport America in New Mexico. And he returned to his mother planet one hour later. Upon landing, Brandon shared the entire experience with PEOPLE.

“I was surprised how relaxed I was, in a really good frame of mind. It was just great,” Branson told the outlet. “We’d been trained so well, I knew exactly what to expect and when. And I was fierce and healthy.”

“I can’t remember what it is — a minute and a half, two minutes — that you’re being pressed to your seat [after Unity fired its rocket], but it feels like an eternity, which is great,” he continued. “When we reached apogee… [we experienced] the complete silence, the complete opposite of the roar of the rocket as you’re roaring up there. And then, the Earth is turning below you.”