Virginia Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm Izzy’s Arrival

On Friday (January 14th) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the arrival of Winter Story Izzy.

According to Virginia’s official website, the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting that significant snow, sleet, and ice will arrive late Saturday night through Monday. This will notably impact the majority of the Virginia Commonwealth. Northam also states that some parts of Southwestern Virginia are predicting to get up to a foot of snow.

The Virginia Governor also declared, “We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia. Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare. And to move supplies and equity meant where they expect to need them the most.”

Northam further explains that the declaration gives Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm’s needs swiftly. “I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

Governor Northam also states that the Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the major winter weather system. He states that the anticipated tracks show impacts beginning Saturday evening. “The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data. But initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow; sleet; ice; and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.”

Northam went on to add that some parts of the state are still dealing with last week’s back-to-back issues. This includes power restoration and significant debris removal. “This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.”

Along with Virginia, Three Other States Have All Issued State of Emergencies Due to Winter Storm Izzy

The National Weather Service reported the governors of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have issued emergency declarations. Each elected official advised residents to prepare before Winter Storm Izzy moves into the regions.

In a statement, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced, “This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions. North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days. And make sure they are personally prepared before Saturday afternoon.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice placed the state on alert in order to prepare for winter weather. Weather.com Meteorologist, Jonathan Belles, shares more details about what to expect from these storm as it moves to the East and into the South.

“Saturday and Sunday will be nasty for driving in some of these spots, but the last part of the holiday weekend on Monday will give some drier and warmer weather. Be prepared for bad road conditions and the possibility of losing power from north Georgia to the inland Carolinas.”