Virginia Man Gives Wife $10M Lottery Ticket on Valentine’s Day

What’s your preferred Valentine’s Day gift from a significant other? A box of chocolates? A bouquet of flowers? A comically large teddy bear? What about a 10 million dollar lottery ticket? Though she didn’t get any candy or flowers, Maria Chicas can buy as many long-stemmed roses as her heart desires – with the $10 million lottery ticket her husband gave her for Valentine’s Day.

A few days before the most romantic day of the year, Chicas’ husband walked into their local In & Out Mart to buy a lottery ticket. None of us ever expects to win big with scratcher tickets; they’re just a fun way to pass a minute or two. Chicas’ husband beat the odds, however, as scratching the card revealed that it was not only a winner but a top prize ticket.

The odds of scoring the top prize on an Extreme Millions Scratcher are 1 in 2,937,600. To say luck was on Chicas’ side would be an understatement.

Realizing what he was holding, Chicas called his wife to tell her the exciting news. And, like most of us would react upon hearing we were instant millionaires, she didn’t believe him. Maria Chicas said she called her husband a liar and told Lottery officials, “I thought he was joking!”

He was perfectly serious, however, and proved his win by giving his wife the ticket. With the ticket in hand, Maria Chicas had the choice between taking the full amount over 30 years or a “one-time cash option” of $6,570,302 before taxes. Chicas went with the cash option.

The store was also awarded a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket carrying the fourth and final top prize in the Extreme Millions Scratcher Game.

Jenny McCarthy Feels She Won the Lottery on Valentine’s Day

Though she doesn’t have a $10 million lottery ticket, Jenny McCarthy feels as though she won the lottery with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. Not just on Valentine’s Day but every day. To show her husband just how much she appreciates his companionship, she went all out on love day.

First, McCarthy took to Instagram to post a lengthy video she created. In it, she shared pictures depicting her relationship with Wahlberg and narrated a sweet message for her husband. She said, “Why doesn’t Valentine’s Day feel like Valentine’s Day when you’re married to Donnie Wahlberg? Because every day is Valentine’s Day!”

In addition to the video, she also left him a gift of a mountain of red and silver balloons spelling out “I love you” with “Jenny” and “Donnie” written in balloon hearts. In front of the balloons rested a small person-shaped pillow – printed with Jenny McCarthy‘s face.

Donnie Wahlberg was overjoyed by his collection of gifts, responding, “It’s the little things (and the big little things). Thanks for the surprise, Jenny McCarthy! Had to share before I have fun inhaling the helium and talking funny. But the cute little pillow remains!”