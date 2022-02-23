WATCH: Drone Captures Stunning Footage of SpaceX Rocket

While we’ve been treated to photos and occasional videos of SpaceX’s stunning Starship rocket, a new video gives us a more comprehensive look. If you’ve ever been curious about the spacecraft, you’ll want to watch some footage a drone captured of it.

A little over a week ago, the company released a video showing a “destacking” of the craft. SpaceX released a follow-up video on Twitter on February 19 sharing a panoramic video of Starbase, showing us exactly where the magic happens. The clip shows a waterside view of it, as well as the Starship rocket on a crane. It’s also sitting next to the Heavy booster it will use for its first orbital flight.

Launch and catch tower at Starbase destacking Starship pic.twitter.com/LQPKrzbNAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2022

“Launch and catch tower at Starbase destacking Starship,” the tweet reads. Amassing more than a million views, it’s hard not to be in awe of what the rocket is capable of. One user even replied with a photo of people working on it to illustrate just how large it is. “And to give an idea of the size, here’s a close-up by @cnunezimages of just one part of the catch arm, with amazing humans for scale,” they wrote.

Though it plans to have an orbital flight soon, Space.com reports it can only take place if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reviews and approves it. Elon Musk hoped it would be done by early March, but it received a delay until at least March 28. The FAA stated it needed more consultations and time to examine its environmental assessment.

Musk also stated should the orbital launch be successful he will set his sights on Mars in the coming years.

SpaceX’s Starship May Form a Basis for Space Travel

While Starship in and of itself is impressive enough, it has several aspects which truly set it apart from other spacefaring prototypes. In fact, it’s so revolutionary it may form the basis for space travel.

The Economist provided details, citing things like size, cost-effectiveness, and its reusability. Cost is always a concern when it comes to space travel, with most existing rockets costing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars to launch. Some, like the famous Saturn V, may have even cost closer to $1 billion today. However, SpaceX predicts Starship to launch in the low millions. This is attributed to both its size and overall efficiency.

On the subject of efficiency, Starship being usable many times over is monumental. Until now, rockets have had “one and done” way of operating. Simply having to conduct maintenance rather than craft an entirely new rocket after every mission will save exponential amounts of money. SpaceX has already experimented with the idea, using its Falcon 9 rockets. Additionally, even the fuel Starship takes is reusable.