WATCH: Ford Reveals All-New Bronco Raptor and it Looks Amazing

It seems like Ford Motor Company keeps breaking out the newest vehicle of the future. The Bronco Raptor looks absolutely thrilling.

This new vehicle has Outsiders written all over it. Those that like to get out on the trail, through the sand, and up and down rocky climbs are going to drool looking at this SUV. It is fast, sounds good, and is built to go through some of the most extreme offroad conditions that you’re going to run into.

Crawl rocks, rip through dunes, and do it all in a Bronco with improved traction. The Bronco Raptor is also equipped with an “Exclusive Bronco Raptor Twin Turbo 3.0-Liter EcoBoost Engine.” It is hoping to hit the target of 400+ horsepower giving all the strength and muscle you need.

Check out the video below showing off all of the pros and gadgets and do-dads that are going to come with the new Ford.

They took the concept of the newer model Broncos and bulked it out. This looks like the ultimate offroad vehicle. It just has the look, by what Ford says, it has the power and performance. Not to mention, the customization. Being able to take the roof off and the doors.

While a lot of vehicles are behind built with gas mileage and speed in mind, this SUV is a little different. When Ford brought the Bronco back, no one quite knew where it would go. This edition of the classic off-road vehicle is sure to excite and interest longtime fans as well as former skeptics.

Of course, the edition of the Raptor technology and branding is going to draw more eyes to the vehicle. It makes sense that the new Bronco Raptor was inspired by the F-150 Raptor pickup.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Inspired by Raptor F-150

Almost everything about the new Ford Bronco Raptor is inspired by the pickup truck that came before. While the upgrades are performance-based from the base model, it isn’t just 0 to 60 that consumers are getting with this new model.

The suspension and traction have been upgraded. The durability of the vehicle, as well as all the little gadgets and features that are inside the cab. When it comes to comparing the Bronco Raptor to the F-150 Raptor, the two drive comparably. When Ford put the two up against one another, they were very similar on the test drives.

The seats are waterproof vinyl and there is luxury trim that comes with all kinds of good upgrades. With 10 B&O speakers, this is a great vehicle for tearing through the desert and blasting some tunes. Ford has made yet another offroad Raptor vehicle and there are going to be drivers eager to get behind the wheel.