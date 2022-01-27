WATCH: Horse Struts the Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week

Look, Paris Fashion Week is in general out of our wheelhouse here at Outsider. But when a horse takes the catwalk, we gotta talk about it.

There are all kinds of strange sights and outfits at fashion weeks. High-end fashion designers can really think outside of the box. With all of the patterns and fabrics and big headpieces and more, Paris looks very different this time of year.

With all of the strange and interesting shows that folks can attend, designers are trying to stick out. So, Chanel fashion house decided to get very creative. At the beginning of the show, a horse and jockey came out onto the catwalk and moved around the flowing walkway. The Haute Couture show in Paris was fit with strange geometric figures hanging from the ceiling.

WATCH: Fashion house @CHANEL sent a horse out onto the catwalk at the start of its Haute Couture show in Paris https://t.co/bTXGtHnb4O pic.twitter.com/yJlkzJ8Qq9 — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) January 26, 2022

One of the more interesting parts of the whole spectacle was who was riding the horse. Charlotte Casiraghi is the niece of Prince Albert of Monaco. She is also a competitive showjumper and a Chanel brand ambassador. So, she checked all of the boxes to take this role at the fashion show.

Following the horse’s time out on the runway, the other models came through. This time, they were not riding on animals but doing things the conventional way. The models walked out and did their thing. Everything was curated by Virginie Viard. The French fashion designer has been the creative director at Chanel since 2019.

There were all kinds of celebrities and other folks that took to Paris for this week. Fashion Week is one of the biggest events of the year for the city. The long tradition of high-end fashion in the city is celebrated each year. So, besides a horse and a Prince’s niece, who else was in Paris this week?

A Horse, Mick Jagger’s Son, and Kanye Walk Into a Fashion Show…

As I mentioned earlier, there was a slew of celebs, a horse, and others in Paris this week. One of those was the son of the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Lucas, the son of Mick and Brazilian TV host Luciana Gimenez. Lucas, being the son of a legendary rockstar and a former model, was in Paris giving some looks from show to show.

Rocking a bomber jacket and some platform shoes, looking much like his dad, the 22-year-old went to the Dior show. While a horse didn’t make an appearance at this catwalk, Lucas did. He was photographed a number of times going to and from each event. He switched things up when he went to the Louis Vuitton show.

His outfit for Louis Vuitton included an LV t-shirt under a pinstripe suit. Lucas and his big, curly hair as almost instantly recognizable. Perhaps he was able to find himself in attendance for the Chanel moment. If there is one place in Paris I had to be during this week, it’s the show with the horse.