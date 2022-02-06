WATCH: Maryland Police Officer Heroically Saves Student From Getting Hit by Car

Officials in North East, Maryland have deemed police officer Cpl. Annette Goodyear a hero after she saved a pedestrian from a car crash.

On Friday, Goodyear was helping guide traffic in front of a crosswalk near North East Middle School when a car failed to stop at her direction. At the same time, a student was making her way across the road and was in the pathway of the vehicle. Thankfully, though, the police officer saw the potential accident before it occurred and pushed the student out of danger in the nick of time.

“For me, I’m a parent as well, and it’s like I just want to make sure all these children are safe, and it didn’t matter if I was struck or not,” Goodyear told Fox5 DC following the incident.

Watch the courageous moment in the clip below.

While the student came away without a scratch, the heroic police officer wasn’t so lucky. When Goodyear pushed the girl out of the way, she placed herself in the path of the car. The driver clipped Goodyear, who then fell to the ground in pain. All the while, the North East officer was still trying to process what just happened.

“It was strange. As I’m lying there I’m thinking to myself this actually did happen. I didn’t even know what to think about at that point,” the police officer recalled. “It didn’t seem real as it was happening.”

North East Police Officer Pays Visit to Student Following Incident

Once fellow North East officers arrived, they transported the police officer to a local hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries. After doctors discharged her, she paid a visit to the home of the student she saved to make sure she was okay.

“She came down the stairs saw me standing there and as she was walking toward the door she was getting teary-eyed, and you could see it and when she got teary-eyed, then her dad started getting teary-eyed, and we all started at that point,” Goodyear shared.

“I was just so thankful she was standing there and that she was ok,” she added.

Of course, local officials couldn’t be prouder of the crossing guard.

“It was an amazing act of heroism,” Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said. “Truly that is what we envision of to protect and serve. That’s what we want in our community, and it’s just humbling; it’s breathtaking; it’s amazing, and we’re just so proud to have Corporal Goodyear in our community.”

According to authorities, the driver responsible for the incident has been cited for negligent driving, failure to stop at yield sign before entering a crosswalk, failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with an expired registration plate.