WATCH: San Francisco FedEx Driver Launches Package From Truck Onto Porch

Complain all you want about not being able to get packages delivered on time. This San Francisco FedEx driver isn’t the reason why.

In fact, I’d be willing to bet that this driver got all of his deliveries done on time. Now, they might not be in one piece, but they got to where they were supposed to go. He must have thought that delivering packages was the same as a paper route. Just give everything a toss and try to get it as close to the door as possible.

I’m not sure how else to explain this, so you just have to check out the clip below and see for yourself. The accuracy, the power… he’s going to get in trouble for this, but he should be given an award.

Thanks to the camera on the homeowner’s doorbell, they were able to find out what had happened with their package. The FedEx driver sent that thing flying straight for the front door. Usually, they just drop it off, knock, and are back in the car by the time you get to the door. This driver skipped all of those steps.

Thankfully, nothing was broken by the incident. While these drivers are out on the road, those deadlines are no joke. So, this driver thought that they would make things move forward a bit faster. Throw a few packages here and there and all of a sudden you have 10 extra minutes for lunch!

Joking aside, it is a funny clip. We’ve all had days at work where we wish we could do whatever the equivalent is to throwing a package for a FedEx driver. It sounds like no one was too upset, but the driver will likely face some sort of punishment from FedEx according to the video.

FedEx Wants to Militarize Cargo Planes

So, speaking of FedEx, the company has been thinking up some interesting ideas. They approached the FAA with a new idea not long ago. So, what is it exactly? Well, they want to put a missile defense system on their cargo planes. However, it doesn’t seem like this is going to happen.

The proposed system, “directs infrared laser energy toward an incoming missile to interrupt the missile’s tracking of the aircraft’s heat,” according to the FAA. Right now, the FAA has said that they would want an internal study to be conducted before moving forward. So, it seems that FedEx will not move forward with the proposal.

While drivers fling packages, FedEx plans to put lasers on their cargo planes. I forgot about that issue of planes being taken out with ground-to-air missiles in America. These talks began about three years ago and now look like they aren’t going to go anywhere.