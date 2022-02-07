What Are the Oldest Mountain Range in the World?

Mountain ranges look and feel old, but they can actually vary wildly in age. So, what’s the oldest mountain range?

As it turns out, the answer isn’t that simple. There are a lot of factors that go into determining the age of a mountain range. Given that they change over time, it’s sometimes hard to pinpoint how old or young these majestic views can be. However, scientists have been able to determine what some of the oldest mountains are.

The Oldest Mountain Range Is Also One of the Shortest

The oldest mountain range is the Makhonjwa Mountains in southern Africa. These mountains are also often referred to as either the Barberton Greenstone Belt or Barberton Mountain Land. The mountains are only 2,000 to 5,900 feet tall. According to data from the NASA Earth Observatory, the Makhonjwa Mountains contain rocks that are 3.6 billion years old.

Funnily enough, older mountain ranges are often the shortest. It seems a little counterintuitive at first, but once you factor in erosion and tectonic plate movement, it makes sense. For example, the Himalayas (where Mount Everest is located) are relatively young. As we know, those mountains are some of the tallest in the world.

So, the oldest mountains in the world have rocks that are billions of years old. Many other mountain ranges are millions of years old. The Appalachian Mountains started growing in size about 270 million years ago. This is where it gets complicated, though. Even though they started getting taller almost 300 million years ago, the rocks themselves were there long before. The mountain range originally formed around 470 million years ago. Between then and now, their height has changed drastically due to erosion and more plate movement. That’s why it’s so hard to tell. Characteristically, we can assume that mountains are old if they’re short and young if they’re tall, but what about when their height fluctuates? Overall, the process is obviously nuanced.

Scientists Can Figure Out Mountain Ages By Looking For These Things

Obviously, there’s more to it than how tall or short a mountain range is. Scientists keep an eye out for a couple of different indicators, depending on what type of rock the mountain is made of. Firstly, they try to determine how old the minerals and elements that make up the mountain are. For some mountains, they can look for fossils or volcanic ash. According to Live Science, the presence of those things can give scientists insight into how old the rocks are.

We’re still learning more about mountains every day. That information will help us determine how old they are. In addition to that, it’ll also help us learn more about the Earth itself. By learning more about mountains and how old they are, we’ll also learn more about climate and biodiversity.