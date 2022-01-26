What to Do If Your IRS Child Tax Credit Letter Is Incorrect

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent out child tax credit letters which included incorrect dollar amounts on the “6419” form. The IRS thinks it has mitigated the damage by catching the error early. But thousands of taxpayers may have received a faulty letter.

The 6419 letter dives into specific information regarding the expanded child tax credit enacted in 2021. It addresses number of payments sent and amount of eligible children for each specific family.

The IRS believes that the gaffe only affected taxpayers who either moved addresses or changed bank accounts back in December. In those cases, child tax credit checks may have been undeliverable or the direct deposits bounced from the bank where the account was closed, said Ken Corbin, the IRS chief taxpayer experience officer. Therefore, the letters which the IRS sent out afterward may outline inaccurate information.

“The letters may not reflect what the taxpayer actually received,” Corbin also said.

How to Check if Your Details Are Correct

If you received a letter with information you think could be inaccurate, go to the IRS website and create an account. the website will always store the exact information that IRS agents will eventually use on your return. If that information looks inaccurate, too, then you should reach out to the agency with your evidence.

“We want taxpayers to have the information they need to file an accurate return,” said Corbin.

You can also visit the affiliate site ChildTaxCredit.gov, which features a new tool that explains filing options, eligibility information, and instructions regarding how to receive the credit. Use this tool to familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of the credit system before attempting to open a case with the IRS. Overworked and underfunded, the agency currently faces a record numbers of calls.

What You Can Do if You Received an Incorrect 6419 from the IRS

The first thing you’ll want to do is establish a baseline of information. Check to see how much the government deposited into your account during the fiscal year; and then compare that figure with the amount listed on the letter.

Also, check to see if your banking mailing information is correctly listed on your IRS portal account. Regardless of current status, it’s a good idea for all taxpayers to take a moment to check that their personal information matches what the IRS has on file.

If you still need to speak with a IRS representative, you can always give them a call at 1-800-829-1040. But be prepared for long wait times and limited customer service due to overwhelming, pandemic-induced backlogs. The IRS recently admitted that it received well over 100 million phone calls last year, as opposed to the average 35 million in years past.