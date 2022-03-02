When Is Daytona Bike Week 2022?

The sun-soaked streets of Daytona Beach, Florida, are already rumbling with motorcycles of all shapes and sizes. But don’t worry, bikers, you still have time to make it down to the Sunshine State. Though the festivities started early this year, Daytona Bike Week doesn’t officially begin until Friday, March 4, 2022.

Dating back to the 1930s, Daytona Bike Week 2022 marks the 81st anniversary of the historic motorcycle rally. If you’ve always wanted to attend the 10-day celebration but have never gone, this is the year to do it.

Why? Because Daytona hotel and business owners expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever before.

Though Daytona Bike Week managed to work around the pandemic restrictions of 2020 and 2021, the festivities were severely limited. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and other businesses could only host guests at 60% capacity. This year, however, businesses across the Daytona area are going full throttle – and so are Bike Week attendees.

Hotels and events for Daytona Bike Week 2022 began selling out last year. It’s safe to say the anticipation has been building for quite a while and is reaching an all-time high as the start date approaches.

Hotel Owners Share Excitement for Daytona Bike Week 2022

Like many of our country’s most attractive destinations, Daytona Beach relies heavily on tourism. And like many other cities and towns, the pandemic put a major dent in the economy of the World’s Most Famous Beach.

Daytona is bouncing back quickly, however, thanks to the recent Daytona 500 and the upcoming Daytona Bike Week. The coastal city welcomed more than 100,000 NASCAR fans for the legendary race and expects between 300,000 and 400,000 visitors for Bike Week 2022.

After two years of hardship, this tourism boom is a welcome sight for hoteliers and other business owners. Manoj Bhoola, President and CEO of Elite Hospitality Inc., weighed in on the upcoming influx of visitors. “All of our 533 rooms in our Daytona Beach area hotels are expecting to be sold-out through the 10-day event,” Bhoola says.

“Unlike last year, we had reservations start to come in two to three months in advance. With people trying to get back to the new normal, enthusiasm around outdoor events like this one is extremely high. We are seeing that the majority of our customers are from other states than Florida”

Janet Kersey, a representative of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, agrees with Bhoola’s observation. “It’s pretty awesome,” Kersey said. “This past weekend, I was out and about and I saw a lot of riders. A lot of riders with license plates from across the country, too. People are leaving that cold weather and coming to the Florida sunshine. They just want to travel, and Florida has been open for business.”