Why the CDC Says Some COVID-19 Data Is ‘Not Yet Ready for Prime Time’

Long considered above criticism by vaccine and booster fundamentalists, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now accused of withholding large amounts of information relating to COVID treatment efficacy. Many in the scientific community believe that the CDC refuses to release the data because it weakens the case for booster shots in certain demographics.

Last week, the CDC released special information on the effectiveness of boosters. The agency, led by Dr Rochelle Walensky, did not share the information on those aged 18-49, though. This age group, who should maintain more healthy bodies naturally, should theoretically also benefit the least from a booster. Scientists also believe the CDC is withholding child hospitalization data in an effort to maximize the perceived seriousness of COVID.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, said the agency won’t release the data. Why? “Because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.”

She told the New York Times that the agency’s “priority when gathering any data is to ensure that it’s accurate and actionable,” essentially inferring that the public would misinterpret the data. Apparently “follow the science” means “follow the proper interpretation of data.”

Many scientists feel that the CDC never properly reported data

Outraged scientists stressed that publishing the data would help to educate the public about vaccines. They explained that the percentage of infected, vaccinated people would rise as the number of total vaccinations also rose. Thus for the first time in the national discourse, mainstream views are conflicting with other mainstream views. Instead of waging a crusade against “anti-vaxxers” who just want to weigh the facts before submitting to a long list of shots and boosters, the “narrative” is experiencing legitimate pushback.

“Tell the truth, present the data,” said Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert and adviser to the Food and Drug Administration. “I have to believe that there is a way to explain these things so people can understand it.”

Another scientist expressed surprise that the CDC even gathered any pertinent data at all; considering their mediocre track record in providing guidance over the last two years.

“We have been begging for that sort of granularity of data for two years,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera. She is an epidemiologist and part of the Covid Tracking Project team, which brought together data on the pandemic. “It gets really exhausting to see the private sector working faster than the premier public health agency of the world.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, said that she had requested specific data from the CDC regarding the proportion of children hospitalized for COVID who have other medical conditions. She said she never heard back from the CDC.

“They’ve known this for over a year and a half, right, and they haven’t told us,” she said. “I mean, you can’t find out anything from them.”