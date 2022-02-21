why-cold-weather-drivers-have-concerns-about-electric-vehicles

Sure, electric vehicles may be great down south, but cold weather owners have some concerns about their effectiveness.

We already know there’s a mystery behind EV trucks and how much battery power they get when they tow things. Canadians and other cold-weather drivers like the EVs concept, but they’re not too sure how their batteries will fare.

One Canadian survey polled 2,000 people, with 64 percent saying that EVs won’t hold up in winters. The KPMG survey took place in December 2021 and last month.

Yahoo! Finance said the Canadian Auto Association wants EV drivers to keep their cars charged enough to double their estimated driving needs as the harsh weather will drain these battery cells.

Southern temps hurt car batteries, too. CNBC said the best weather for an EV car is 70 degrees. Temperatures over 86 degrees can kill a battery’s power. After that, electric vehicles lose power under 65 degrees, and it’s even worse under 50 degrees.

Norwegians Have Their Fun With Electric Vehicles

Consumer Reporters reported Norway’s experiences with environmentally-friendly cars in December. They noticed that an unplugged EV’s range drops by about 20 percent in colder temperatures, with recharging taking longer than in warm weather. Running the cabin heater, seat heater, defroster, and other comfortable accessories during the winter won’t help either.

The Scandanavian country experiences winter temps from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to negative -40 degrees in some places. As far back as 2020, the Norwegian Automobile Federation tested 20 electric vehicles in cold weather. Back then, driers had an average range loss of about 19 percent.

But some certain electric cars are doing worse. Consumer Reports took note of the Tesla Model 3. First, the Elon Musk car has a 310-mile range. The vehicle could take a 64-mile drive with 189 miles left to go in winter weather.

But let’s get back to Canada.

Plus, Canadians don’t want to wait outside to have their cars charge up. The survey said 51 percent of folks wouldn’t want to wait 20 minutes for a car charging. While some gas fill-ups take minutes, some survey-takers (18 percent) said five minutes of wait time wouldn’t work.

Peter Hatges, a rep from KPMG, said EV automakers might need to focus on those facts.

“Our poll findings reveal brand loyalty isn’t as strong as automakers might think,” he said.

Some Said Virginia Winter Conditions For EVs Weren’t Terrible

If you remember, the weather hit the I-95 corridor in Virginia back in January.

Many wondered how those stranded EV drivers would fare in the cold. The Washington Post reported that gas-powered cars ran out of gas and got stranded. There weren’t any reports of EV cars explicitly having issues.

If you have AAA, the organization still encourages people to own electric vehicles. Just do your planning like the gas cars. Have your ice scraper, shovel, flashlight, battery jump starter, and extra winter clothes in your car ready.