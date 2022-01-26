Why There’s a Big Shift in How Americans Are Buying Cars Right Now

As car buying continues to be a struggle due to shortages in vehicle parts and technologies, experts now believe that automakers are now shifting toward reservations. This in return is altering how Americans are purchasing cars.

According to Axios, the latest discussions about how consumers are purchasing cars is due to Ford recently announcing plans to stop accepting orders for its 2022 Ford Maverick. The company has notably been taking reservations for its models Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and F-150 Lightning.

However, Ford isn’t the only company that is taking orders for its vehicles. Its competitors Tesla, GM, Jeep, and Lucid are also accepting reservations for the vehicles as well. The reservations originally began due to the global chip shortage. Which reportedly triggered vehicle shortfalls, drove up vehicle prices, and caused more inventory competition between car brands.

Speaking about reservations for cars, automaker analyst, Michelle Krebs shared with Axios that the chip shortage has caused some unhappy customers. As the shortage continues, automakers are not looking to try to have more control.

Luckily for consumers, reserving cars is usually free or for a small fee through the vehicle company’s website. This in return secures their spot in receiving the vehicle. They won’t start paying for the vehicle until it arrives at the dealership. Unfortunately, it may take months of waiting before the dealership calls the consumer to let them know the vehicle has arrived. “That ain’t the American way,” Krebs declared about the situation.

Car Brand Ford Reveals Why They Are No Longer Taking Reservations For $20,000 Maverick Pickup Truck

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dean Stoneley General Manager of Ford Trucks, revealed why the car brand decided to no longer be taking reservations for its $20,000 Maverick pickup. “We didn’t want to take more orders than we could build. We’re getting customers who would have perhaps bought a used car. And now [they are] buying the Maverick because it is so affordable.”

A Ford spokesperson confirms in a new statement that there has been an overwhelming demand for the Maverick. Both in hybrid and Ecoboost. “We’re making the decision to stop taking new retail orders on the 2022 Ford Maverick starting after January 27th to focus on existing orders,” the statement from the car company reads. “Customers may still be able to purchase a Maverick on the lot at their local Ford dealer.”

The car brand also declared that it will be kicking off ordering for the 2023 Mavericks starting in the summer. According to the Ford website, the Maverick seats 5 and has a payload of 1,500lbs. “With endless customization opportunities, a roomy interior and the technology you need, the Maverick truck is made for people who never knew they needed a truck.”