If you’ve recently scoured through the paint department of your local hardware store looking for the perfect paint to compliment your space, you may have been feeling a bit discouraged.

As it turns out, the demand for raw materials in the paint industry has soared during the ongoing pandemic. Why is that?

More and more people have been spending more time at home over the last few years. As they spend more time at home, staring at blank walls and unfinished projects, the urge to go all DIY on the space commences. If people are going to be spending more time at home, they may as well make it the home they’ve always wished it could be.

As people got more experimental in their homes, suppliers just can’t seem to keep up. “The raw-material shortage is still something we have a meeting once a week to discuss what are we out of this week,” Jeff Grasty, president of Florida Paints, told CNBC recently.

Paint Suppliers Struggle to Keep Up

Both Sherwin-Williams and PPG, two popular paint companies in the nation, have said that these shortages are making it hard to get finished products into customers’ hands. When supply and demand don’t match up, both sides start to feel the stress of it all. Sales at both paint and wallpaper stores increased 7.8% annually in June 2021 to $1.34 billion. Although things have started to slow down, they are still at a vibrant high.

What are these raw materials paint companies desperately need to get their hands on?

That would mostly be pigments, amongst some other things. This comes from different global trade networks, which are at the mercy of things like supply chain or climate change issues. In order to properly keep business flowing, prices for paint have also increased. That doesn’t seem to be impacting sales though. The price for these products rose about 15.7% in December compared to last year, the news outlet reports.

There have been other shortages related to DIY projects recently as well. One of which was a lumber shortage. This was due to an increase in wildfires as well as more people wanting to buy new homes.

The Current Housing Shortage

One of the biggest shortages people are feeling the weight of is within the housing industry. It’s harder to find new homes as well as rent out spaces such as apartments.

The number of available homes just is not matching up with the number of people currently looking. According to CNBC, new listings for homes were at a record low in 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Two popular sites, Redfin and Zillow, reported this record low. Specifically, at the end of last year, there were 19.5% fewer homes compared to at the end of 2020. This is also 40.5% fewer homes compared to the end of 2019.

Seeing as there are fewer homes on the market, prices are skyrocketing too. The prices for a median home are up about 14% during a four-week period ending January 16. People are swooping in and getting homes before they are even able to hit the market. Not only that, but people are also putting in offers that are well over the initial asking price too.