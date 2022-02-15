Wildfire Burns 184 Acres in Chattahoochee National Forest, Now Half Contained

Despite what seems like constant news of winter storms and freezing cold weather, wildfires are not yet over this season. For warmer areas of our nation, this terrifying threat of massive fiery destruction seems to always be looming.

Now, firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the Chattahoochee National Forest in White County, Georgia. This fire started on Saturday and as of now is only 50% contained.

According to a local news station in the area, this massive wildfire has scorched about 184 acres on its path of fiery destruction. Both the Georgia Forestry Commission and the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest both have teams in place to help contain and eventually put out this fire.

These firefighters have been working for entire nights trying to quelch the fire in this gorgeous part of the state. This is good progress so far and more is going to come in the next few days. The crews have been trying to put out the fire while combatting high winds at the same time, which only helps the fire grow stronger. Now, going into Tuesday, it appears the wind is going to calm down. This will make it the perfect time to put out more of this growing wildfire.

As of now, there are no road closures or evacuation orders in place. There has been a popular trail in the area closed called Smith Creek Trail in order to keep people in the area safe.

Western States Growth After Terrifying Wildfire Season

There were record-breaking wildfires in 2021. It’s proof to scientists that the world is not coping well with the human influences which are driving these climate disasters.

According to Space.com, Earth observation satellites even have proof of the heatwaves and fires all the way from space. This kind of damage is happening around the world. In the U.S., the Dixie Fire destroyed 700 square miles and became the largest wildfire in the history of California.

European countries around the Mediterranean have had evacuation orders as fires burn. In Siberia, wildfires broke records for fire-related emissions of greenhouse gases. In the Western parts of the U.S., we struggled to contain these fires during the massive heatwave. Not only did fires destroy gorgeous parts of the land, killing plants and wildlife along the way, but they also released toxic smoke into the air that can be hazardous to breathe in.

Now, states are looking to try to salvage areas. According to OPG, the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon is getting $262 million in federal disaster funds to help with overall wildfire recovery. This is part of the overall $1.1 billion disaster bill that went to regions affected by natural disasters over the last three years.

There were over a million acres of land across Oregon that were burned during the Labor Day wildfires in 2020. Now, experts want to try to control the trees and brush to reduce any future risk of massive fires.