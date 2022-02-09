Will the National Average for a Gallon of Gas Remain Under $4?

Experts warn that the only way to keep the national gas average under 4$ a gallon is by striking a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“It’s really the only ‘magic wand’ that Biden might have to ease long-term oil prices,” Gas Buddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan told FOX Business.

As of today (Feb.9th), it costs about $3.42 a gallon to fill up a tank, which is the highest average since 2014. And in some states, drivers are paying closer to 5$ per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the current costs are $12.3 higher than they were a month ago and 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Every day, the prices continue to climb. And there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.

Experts Say Rejoining Tehran’s Nuclear Deal Is the ‘Only’ Way to Curb Gas Costs

Some think that withdrawing from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal caused the skyrocketing prices. The agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for cheaper fuel costs. But in 2018, President Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal and also imposed more sanctions on Iran’s oil sector.

Basically the *only* significant lever Biden has to alter the possibility of $4/gal national average is to make a deal with Iran, ease sanctions, and let that oil reach global markets… but at what cost will it come? — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) February 8, 2022

De Hann said on Tuesday that “basically the only significant lever Biden has to alter the possibility of $4/gal national average is to make a deal with Iran, ease sanctions, and let that oil reach global markets.”

“But at what cost will it come?” he asked.

De Haan added that all other petroleum producers are currently “tapped out,” especially in the US. And he believes that a new deal with Iran could release “over a million barrels per day and potentially several million floating at sea” to the U.S. And if that happened, drivers would theoretically see a significant cut in gasoline prices.

Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China and still part of the deal. And on Tuesday, those countries met with negotiators from Iran to make some revisions. While there, Iran insisted that the United States and its allies promise to once again export crude oil.

The U.S. has been considering becoming a part of the nuclear deal in the coming months, but Biden and his administration have only participated indirectly in the talks.

According to Fox News, the agreements are in the final stages. However, no one can say just when negations will officially end because they’ve already dragged on for months.