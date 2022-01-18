Winner Winner: Man Wins His Fourth Lottery Jackpot

Hey, save some lottery jackpots for the rest of us.

One man has spent years defying the odds, quite literally. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

Those are two of the biggest lottery jackpots out there, so the odds of winning smaller prizes are always on the table. For Mike Luciano, winning the lottery has become a part of his everyday life and routine.

According to The Sun, his latest prize came from a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought on January 6. He said he had bought the ticket at a shop along Pennsylvania Route 764. He was playing a video gaming machine that his late mother had been very fond of. After it was clear that he won, Luciano went straight to the state lottery office to submit the ticket.

This time, Luciano won $1 million from the game. It’s a blessing, although it’s one he doesn’t quite understand himself. Certainly, he isn’t complaining.

“I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my lifetime. Most people are just looking for one win—and I know this is incredible. But, I’m convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should. I’m addicted to it,” Luciano said.

Total Earnings from Different Lottery Wins

In this instance, his dedication to playing the lottery certainly has paid off. So what exactly has he won in the past?

This is his fourth overall jackpot win and the third time he’s been able to win major cash prizes within the past six years. This time last year, Luciano won $500,000 from the Pennsylvania state lottery. In 2016, he won $3 million, and back in 1999, he was able to bring home $100,000.

All in all, he’s won $4.6 million over the years. Talk about a never-ending stroke of good luck. Although he’s grateful for winning, Luciano urged people to be very careful. Although it worked out for him, spending too much money and growing addicted to gambling on the lottery can turn out very ugly and life-threatening.

“I don’t want people to think it will happen to them,” Luciano warned. He’s making it clear that even he believes this is a very outlandish circumstance.

Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery

Meanwhile, there are two pretty large jackpots out there still waiting to make someone’s bank account squeal in joy.

There is another drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot today, January 18. The grand prize is estimated to be $347 million, which is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since September. Tickets are $2 per play.

There is also a $53 million Powerball jackpot waiting to be claimed. The Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.