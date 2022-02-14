Winter Storm Causes 20 Car Pileup in Detroit

Over the weekend, a winter storm reportedly caused a 20-car pileup on I-696 eastbound near Detroit, Michigan.

According to The Sun, all westbound lanes at Orchard Lake outside of Detroit were closed and one eastbound lane was open. It’s unclear exactly how many cars were involved in the multiple crashes. However, it was revealed that as many as 35 vehicles could have crashed. Authorities report that the crashes may have been crashed by drivers speeding too fast in limited visibility due to the snowstorm. Fox 2 states that there was one serious injury was reported at EB I-96 near Grand River.

Michigan State Police stated drivers involved in one of the crashes near Detroit are to stay in their vehicles. They were also told to keep their seatbelt on. This is in case another driver tried to go around the closed road. The roads closed were: Eastbound and westbound I-696 were also closed at Van Dyke; East and westbound I-94 ramps to westbound I-696 were closed in Macomb County; Eastbound I-96 express lanes were also closed at Grand River; North and southbound Southfield Freeway exits were closed to EB I-96 Express. All have which have already re-open.

Snow Continues to Fall Around Detroit on Monday

Meanwhile, snow is reportedly to continue to fall throughout most of the day on Monday. Detroit News reports that the city’s metro area saw nearly two inches of snow by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Up to four more inches were possible.

“Some of the heavier intervals of snow will produce rates over an inch per hour,” a weather service advisory revealed. “There will be wide fluctuations in both coverage and intensity of the snow showers across the advisory area. This will also cause rapid fluctuations in visibility and road conditions across relatively short distances.”

The media outlet further reports that up to half an inch of new snow may reach the northern suburbs of Detroit late Monday afternoon into the evening. The storm may cross the M-59 corridor in Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties. The bulk of the snow was expected to remain north of Metro Detroit, near Flint and Saginaw.

Temperatures were expected to be in the single digits on Sunday. It was set to be around 21 degrees on Monday. However, wind chills are to hit zero on Monday. With light southwest winds to increase to 5-10 mph.

Meanwhile, rain is in Detroit’s forecast on Wednesday (February 16th). The National Weather Service further shares more details about the weather predictions.“There is reasonable agreement that total rainfall amounts between a half-inch and inch will be likely. With the main forecast uncertainty involving how much wintry (precipitation) falls on the cold side of this frontal system.”