Winter Storm Izzy Blankets Ohio in 20 Inches of Snow, Causes Canceled Flights

Winter Storm Izzy, an arctic blast known hilariously as a Saskatchewan Screamer because of its northern origin, is no laughing matter. The dangerous snowstorm brought with it precipitation, thunderstorms, and blustery winds. Multiple states in the Northeast and Midwest felt the affects of the storm.

New York state, Buffalo in particular, received a foot or more of snow. Dayton, Ohio got around 15 inches of snowfall. And Pennsylvania looks like one big white blanket. An estimated 150,000 have lost power throughout the ordeal. Even some more southern states are feeling the effects of the storm.

What meteorologists said about the storm

“We’ve had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard.

Many cities urged residents to stay home, while some municipalities even instituted temporary travel bans.

“WOW! (Latest) snow measurement at 1 AM was 4.6 inches in the last hour at the Buffalo Airport!” the National Weather Service in Buffalo tweeted about the storm. “And tack on another 4 inches in the last hour ending at 2 AM! Total so far since late Sun evening – 10.2 inches.”

Meteorologists also reported up to 15 inches of snow in Cleveland, and a staggering 25 inches in towns across the northeast portion of Ohio. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights and dozens of COVID testing sites stopped operations for a few days.

The airline industry estimates up to 1,700 US flight cancellations and almost as many delays. On the roads, the state of Virginia reported around 500 car crashes.

How the Weather Affected Different Parts of the Country

The biggest city of them all, New York City, pretty much escaped the storm unscathed somehow. The east coast metropolis only received one inch and snow, but it was washed away overnight by rain. Wind gusts in New York City and Long Island, though, are rapidly increasing. Forecasters warn gusts could reach 60 mph in some places.

New England states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island dealt with more sleet and ice than snow during the storm. Meteorologists in Boston predict wind gusts topping out around 70 mph. The wind itself is not very dangerous. But it can make bad situations worse, like in the event of a fire. Strong gusts could turn a small fire into a blaze that destroys an entire block.

In North Carolina, two motorists died when they accidentally drove off the road. The state also reported a few collapsed roofs due to the weight of snowfall, but no deaths as a result. Roads have frozen all over the South after overnight temperatures dropped.

Even Florida did not escape the screaming storm. The Sunshine State faced a deadly 118 mph tornado, which destroyed or damaged nearly 100 mobile homes.

