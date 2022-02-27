Winter Storm Oaklee Causes Five Deaths, Cancels Thousands of Flights

As Winter Storm Oaklee continues to push its way to the Northeast states, it has been reported that the storm has caused five deaths and canceled thousands of flights due to snow and ice conditions.

According to The Sun, among those killed during Winter Storm Oaklee was an 18-month-old child. The infant notably died following a deadly crash on an icy bridge in Kentucky. The media outlet notes that there have been hundreds of crashes caused by the storm.

The Weather Channel further reports that since Wednesday morning, Winter Storm Oaklee has produced numerous reports of sleet and rain to central and eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, and parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Along with frozen precipitation, the storm was also accompanied by thunder and lightning from northwest Texas into Arkansas.

The Weather Channel went on to reveal that Winter Storm Oaklee is the coldest storm of the year in Southern California. It produced a dusting to an inch of snow at 3,000 feet elevation near Beaumont and Yucaipa. Which is around 70 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The storm further produced from 8 to 14 inches of snow in the mountains. From Lake Arrowhead to Big Bear to Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

More than 1,500 Flights Have Been Canceled in Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport Due to the Winter Storm

The Weather Channel also reports that more than 1,500 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and nearby Love Field during Winter Storm Oaklee. It was also noted that 100 flights were scrapped at Austin-Bergstrom International and 980 at St. Louis Lambert.

Meanwhile, 450 flights shut down on Friday at Boston Logan International Airport. Along with nearly 200 at Newark Liberty and 140 at LaGuardia. Around 100 flights were on hold at Regan National as well.

Also during Winter Storm Oaklee, New York City issued a travel advisory advising residents to brace for potentially hazardous travel conditions. In a statement, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner, Zach Iscol, stated, “With a potential wintry mix arriving in New York City Thursday night into Friday morning. New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions. Especially during the morning commute. We encourage all New Yorkers to use mass transit; allow for extra travel time; and exercise caution.”

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez also issued a statement. “DOT crews will be working around the close to ensure our roads, bridges, and step streets are [being] pre-treat over the next day. Ahead of the rapidly changing weather. We advise motorists to be cautious of the potentially hazardous road conditions and avoid driving if possible. We’ll be working closely with our sister agencies at NYC Department of Sanitation and NYC Emergency Management to help keep New Yorkers safe.”