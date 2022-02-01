Winter Storm Warning: These Areas Across U.S. Expecting Heavy Snow, Dangerous Conditions

Winter weather remains one of our forerunning topics as we head into February. And once again, Mother Nature intends to unleash increased amounts of precipitation and accumulation for areas across the American Midwest. States including Indiana and Michigan could receive upwards of 10 inches of snow, with wind and rain creating dicey road conditions.

According to WTVB, a radio station based out of Coldwater, MI, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. Areas across Branch County should see effects from the impending storm over the next two days. The warning will hold out until 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

The outlet further stated that in addition to accumulating snow, wind could significantly reduce visibility when driving. Wednesday morning will see rain quickly change to snow, rapidly creating icy conditions and treacherous travel for commuters.

Overall, forecasters in the region expect the coming storm to be a long-duration snow event. The affected states, specifically northern IL and southwest MI, may see periods of moderate to heavy snow.

Boston Becomes Buried in Snow Following 2022 Blizzard

While Outsiders across the northern Midwest prepare for more winter weather, our friends in Boston, MA begin mass cleanup efforts after the city saw record snowfall.

The snow began to blanket Boston late Friday night, continuing into the evening on Saturday. The coastal state, as well as its northeastern neighbors, have seen major blizzards before. However, this weekend marks a record for Boston as nearly three inches of snow fell per hour during the storm. In fact, the National Weather Service stated Boston tied its record for the biggest single-day snowfall. Altogether, it amassed a total of 23 inches. That record was initially set nearly two decades ago in 2003.

Further, as we may see across the Midwest this week, the mass snowfall created whiteout conditions across numerous regions of the city.

That said, Boston mayor Michelle Wu declared the snow emergency would ensue through the weekend until 6 p.m. Monday, the 31st.

Now on Tuesday, cleanup crews work hard to unbury the city, Wu commending laborers’ efforts during and following the blizzard.

“I am so grateful that we have not only survived a historical storm but really seen the incredible teamwork and collaboration to have the roads mostly clear at this point already.” Her statement went public on Monday evening.

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Southern Coastal States

As I said before, winter weather remains a trending topic these last few weeks and it doesn’t appear to be concluding any time soon. That said, prior to Boston’s record snowfall, southern states bordering the Atlantic saw mass chaos as rare winter weather created hazardous conditions on roadways and runways alike.

In North Carolina, cars skidded off of roadways, an ambulance included. Additionally, the Raliegh-Durham International Airport avoided a major potential tragedy as a plane skidded off of a runway. Fortunately, no one endured any injuries.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency during the storm to lessen the number of travelers on roadways. South Carolina also entered a state of emergency.

So, as we remain in the midst of the winter season, Outsiders nationally should be prepared to hunker down as snow and accompanying conditions don’t appear to let up any time soon.