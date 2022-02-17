Wisconsin Hunter Injured in Accident Survives in Woods for Eight Hours in -8 Degree Temperatures

One Wisconsin hunter faced a harrowing ordeal in frigid temps recently in a situation where the hunter becomes the hunted. The Wisconsin man was seriously injured after being gored by a buck. The resulting injury was serious enough to leave the hunter unable to go for help, even while battling negative temperatures.

Rescuers found the man after receiving reports that the hunter had gone missing. While searching for the hunter, rescuers were initially able to track down the injured man’s ATV, but not him. Upon arriving at the area, first-responders noticed the hunter’s tracks in the snow. Realizing that the hunter was likely headed into the woods in pursuit of a deer, the first-responders began following the tracks; ultimately finding the seriously injured man.

“On Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 12:41 a.m. the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to N8251 Schultz Road to assist the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with locating and rescuing a male patient that was lost in the woods,” notes the statement released by the Portage Wisconsin Fire Department.

“The patient left to track a deer at about 4:30 p.m. on the west side of the property,” the statement explains.”The County Sheriff Deputies located the patient’s ATV and began to follow his tracks to attempt to find him.”

The Portage Fire Department was finally able to track the injured hunter down in a drainage ditch where he lay in the freezing temps with a serious wound to his right leg. The serious wound was a result of being gored by the buck he had been tracking during the hunt.

Rescuers Work Dilligently To Assist the Injured Wisconsin Hunter

Temperatures during the harrowing ordeal hit as low as -8 with the windchill. So, it’s incredible that the injured hunter survived in the elements as long as he did. Especially as he was battling hypothermia. And, thankfully, rescue crews were able to get to the injured man in time.

Upon finding the injured Wisconsin man, rescuers immediately began providing first aid. They worked diligently to warm the hunter in the freezing temperatures.

“The fire crew and deputies contacted Med Flight and had them land in a field close to the patient location,” the Portage Fire Department notes in the January 6 statement.

“Once Med Flight landed, the firefighters and deputies packaged the patient in a stokes basket and transferred him to the helicopter,” the statement continues. “Med Flight staff and rescuers completed packaging and transferred patient into the helicopter.”

Thankfully, the Med Flight rescue went off without a hitch. However, there were initial difficulties in the landing due to snow-covered fields in the area.

“This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life,” the Portage Fire Department adds.

“The PFD wants to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Med Flight, and the firefighters for responding,” the statement adds. “And working together to save the life of one of our citizens.”