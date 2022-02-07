woman-rescued-from-oklahoma-lake-after-floating-on-air-mattress-for-days

Train workers rescued a woman floating on an air mattress for two days on Oklahoma lake last week.

The woman, identified as Connie, survived freezing weather before train workers spotted her after drifting to shore.

As one of the largest reservoirs in the United States, Lake Texoma is about an hour’s drive north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to The New York Post, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway train conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster spotted the stranded lady on train tracks Thursday.

Sosa and Luster guided their train southbound on its usual course from Madill, Okla. to Texas when they saw the woman. KRMG reported that Connie tried to get their attention, waving her arms and screaming for help. In one arm, she held her air mattress.

Sosa said, “she was literally laying on the ground waving one arm, basically her left arm, the one that her arm wasn’t stuck with her jacket, and she was asking for help.”

The man said they knew she was hurt and stopped to assist her.

Train company officials told NBC News that the men stopped the train and called for Oklahoma emergency personnel immediately. The news website said the men walked 26 cars after stopping the train and found her floating on the air mattress.

Woman Tells Harrowing Story

Connie told train employees of her two-day floating ordeal. She had separated from a male companion. KRMG reported the two used the air mattress as a raft to reach the boat on the Oklahoma lake.

Sosa told the TV station that the woman tried to catch some of her stuff as it floated away. He said, “before she knew it she was on top of her air mattress, and she was a drift, and there was nothing she could do.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol determined the woman floated for almost two miles before reaching land and getting to the railroad tracks. The Oklahoma law enforcement agency said the man reached shore and got to a house where he warmed up.

There was no time frame when the man reached shore or any signs he alerted authorities about the woman’s whereabouts. Another TV station, KTRE, said it was unknown if the Oklahoma couple had reunited after the woman’s rescue.

Women In Poor Shape When Found In Oklahoma

Emergency personnel determined that the woman had hypothermia. She suffered cuts to her hands and was bleeding. Train personnel said she struggled to walk when they found her. They moved her to the second engine to warm her up last week.

After first responders met the train at the next Oklahoma crossing, Bryan County EMS took her to a nearby hospital. The hospital said she would likely recover.

“It was just kinda unexpected, you know, with the weather we were having, we were the only train out there at the time … and I’m glad we could be there when we were,” Luster told KRMG.