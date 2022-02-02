WWII Veteran Who Credited Long Life to Coors Light Dies at 104

Humans have been looking for the secret to a long life for ages, but have never found a magic formula. According to WWII Veteran Andrew E. Slavonic, his secret ingredient was one crisp Coors Light every day. Slavonic passed away at 104 years old on December 27th, 2021.

Slavonic’s love for Coors Light was strong, but it was only one of many things that made him charming. His obituary credits his time spent serving in WWII, and gives a nod to his love for beer.

“Andrew was retired as a stainless steel salesman with Allegheny Ludlum in Washington. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II with dreams of being a pilot,” hos obituary read. “He spent the majority of his time in the service as a nose gunner on the B-24 Liberator, flying with crews training pilots switching from 2 to 4 engine aircraft, before moving to the top turret gunner position on the B-17 Flying Fortress.”

The obituary also observed the veteran’s particular drinking habit. “His daily joy was his 4 p.m. Coors Light beer, which he attributed to his longevity.”

104 Year Old Man Went Viral For Daily Coors Light

Slavonic went viral a few years ago at age 101 when he credited the beer as his long-life secret. It didn’t take long for the news to reach MillerCoors, the company that makes the Pittsburgh native’s favorite beer. As soon as the company heard about Slavonic’s passion for Coors Light, they sent him what was probably his favorite belated birthday gift of all time. Slavonic received a Coors Light branded fridge completely stocked with his favorite beverage, along with a letter from the company.

“On behalf of the entire Coors Light family, we wanted to wish you a Happy 101st Birthday. We wanted to personally thank you for your years of service and being a lifelong fan of Coors Light. We completely agree with your son’s statement – ‘The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better,’” the letter said. The gift also included tons of Coors Light gear for Andrew and his family. However, they didn’t stop there. MillerCoors flew Andrew Slavonic and his son Bob to their headquarters in Golden, Colorado.

Slavonic’s Faithful Daily Ritual

At 103, the veteran was still committed to his daily 4 pm cold one. FOX News caught up with his son, Bob Slavonic, for an update. “At his 103 age, he is still drinking his daily Coors Light. I really think that is what is keeping him going so long,” he shared.

His son also let the people in on a secret– up until 1996, Slavonic’s go-to was a Coors Original. “He switched to Coors Light beer about 15 years ago,” Bob Slavonic told FOX. “I think I am the one to blame for the switch because that is all that I have been drinking for about the past 25 years.”

When Slavonic first went viral, his son Bob told The New York Post about his father’s daily routine, which always included a 4 pm. Coors Light. “He gets his Coors Light from the garage beer fridge and enjoys a nice cold one,” Bob shared. “The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better.”