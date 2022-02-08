You Can Help Design Ram’s New Electric Pickup: Here’s How

In the lead up to the release of their electric Ram, the automaker is unveiling a revolutionary new design concept. The truck manufacturer just launched a new program called Ram Revolution, which allows fans to watch and tweak the design of the new Ram 1500 BEV.

“Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way. So, we can a gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns. Ultimately, it allows us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV,” Ram Brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. said.

Future customers can go to RamRevolution.com to provide input toward the development of the truck. Details about the the new BEV are scarce, but the company says it will feature an all-new electric truck platform.

Ram did release a picture of the new chassis along with a teaser of the truck’s eventual shape. According to industry insiders, the truck is expected to utilize battery packs with capacities of up to 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity. It could also be offered in a version with a range of 500 miles per charge.

Ram said it plans to offer electric options in every applicable consumer segment by 2025. By 2030, the company wants to offer electric options in every single automotive sector that exists.

Ford and Chevrolet will both offer electric trucks ahead of the Ram; but sometimes first to market is not a significant competitive advantage. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Ram parent Stellantis, said during an interview in January that his company’s pace actually gives them the competitive advantage.

“We are preparing the EV pickup trucks for 2024. We are doing it by adjusting the specs and adjusting the performance in function of what we see from competitors. It’s a known fact that we are coming slightly after them.”

Ram’s competitor Chevrolet is planning a secret electric vehicle

While the top dogs of the auto industry jostle for market share of pickup trucks, the real battle for electric supremacy may occur in smaller consumer sectors.

During a recent earnings call, the CEO of General Motors hinted at something secret and groundbreaking in the works at Chevy. She didn’t elaborate much. However, we know GM will market the new EV more towards everyday people looking for affordable sustainability.

“Affordable electric vehicles are part of the market that start-ups aren’t targeting; but they are key to driving mass adoption of EVs. The adoption is a national and a global priority,” CEO Mary Barra said. “That’s why we plan to follow the Equinox with an even more affordable EV.”

Internet sleuths believe the secret vehicle could be a Camaro, mostly because of its affordability ($26,000 starting price) and high performance.