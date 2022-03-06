Trucker Convoy Set to Protest in DC Area: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The self-dubbed “People’s” Trucker Convoy is now 30 miles long, and they’re headed for Washington D.C. The group is protesting COVID-related mandates that they say are “unconstitutional,” including requirements for vaccination and masks.

What We Know

More than 1,000 vehicles have joined the convoy

When the truckers arrive in D.C., they plan to circle the city’s 64 mile beltway twice

The journey will take approximately 4-5 hours

The group maintains that their protests will be peaceful

Trucker Convoy Organizer Urges Participants to ‘Hold the Line’ During D.C. Protest

More than 1,000 vehicles participating in the trucker convoy left Maryland Sunday morning to head for the 64-mile highway that surrounds D.C. Before the group of drivers left, convoy organizer Brian Brase instructed the group to stick with the plan. “Hold the line,” Brase told protesters. “I beg of you to stay with the convoy. I beg of you to stay with the convoy and then come back down here, meet again and talk about our next plan.”

Participants applauded Brase as he continued, making it clear that the protest doesn’t endorse force or violence. “We are not going to sit idly by,” Brase continued. “We are going to continue to press forward with our mission, but we are also going to do so with some diplomacy to show that we are not unreasonable and willing to talk, but also flex our muscle if you do not hear us.”

The group will circle the beltway twice, going into it with reminders to maintain safe driving instances and safe speeds. The journey should take around 4 or 5 hours, and traffic delays for regular D.C. commuters are expected.

According to The Daily Mail, the convoy is cooperating with authorities and has no plans to cause chaos. Instead, the group plans to continue the route every day this week. Protest organizers are hopeful that congesting the vital highway will urge officials to meet the convoy’s demands.

Trucker Convoy DC Protesters to Travel to White House

Another organizer specified some of the group’s plans. “I can tell you now that there will be select trucks going to the White House,” organizer Dan Fitzgerald revealed on his Friday morning live stream. “I don’t want people thinking we are invading D.C. This is not the convoy going into D.C. commons. This is a few select drivers”

Protest organizers continually clarify that plans are being made day by day. Brase announced the plan to occupy the beltway on Sunday morning.

“We are going to do this peacefully, we’re going to do this with some class. We’re going to do this the way that we’ve done it coming all the way across the country. We’re not going to shut anything down today. We’re just going to do a convoy so that they can see that we’re in their backyard and that we are huge.”