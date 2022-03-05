Truckers Assemble in Chicago to Demand Support From U.S. to Ukraine

At least 100 truckers took to Grant Park in Chicago to demand more help from the U.S. in Ukraine. The protest stretched for three miles as truckers and fellow supporters made their way to the park.

Organizers of the protest want the U.S. to do more than just place economic sanctions on Russia. “We want from the U.S. government to support Ukraine – to support Ukraine, like they have to support Ukraine,” said organizer Stefan Nojek.

The truckers made a three-mile stretch along the Kennedy in the southbound lane. Chicago media estimates that demonstrators totaled in the hundreds by the end of the day.

“They feel completely left behind and abandoned by what is happening politically by our leaders here in the West,” said Ros Saciuk, president of the Suburban Council of Ukrainian Voters.

The truckers and protestors also said a major reason for their resistance is that they believe Russian President Putin won’t stop at just Ukraine. “Putin won’t quit,” protestor Yuriy Makar said. “Right now, Ukraine is just a stepping stone to his much larger plan.”

The protest ended after a few hours and allowed traffic to flow through during the entirety of the event.

While truckers and protestors make demands about Ukraine, some local entities are helping without letting emotion drive decisons

As the world’s emotionalists rush to see who can paint the best signs or devise the best foreign policy arguments, actual global thought leaders are taking a more measured approach to a situation rife with layers, caveats, and uncertainties. One such leader, Elon Musk. He said that his company will not intervene in the conflict unless forced to do so by some extreme measure.

“Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news source,” Musk tweeted. “We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”

Starlink is a system of satellites Musk and his SpaceX shingle launched that provides global internet access to consumers. Earlier this week, Musk did make Starlink available to Ukraine. The Tesla founder made the decision after Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with him to do so on Twitter. In addition to the ground attacks that Ukraine faced, Russia also engaged in cyberattacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure during the early stages of invasion, cutting off much of its communications.

Musk also issued a warning on Twitter yesterday regarding communications systems in the area. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so a high probability of targeting exists. Please use with caution,” he said.