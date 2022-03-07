Trucking Firms Turn to Junkyards Amid Big Rig Shortage

US trucking firms and fleets are turning more and more to junkyards and salvage yards to supplement major shortages in necessary big rig parts that are currently plaguing the industry. Companies turning to the unique strategy are ones that wouldn’t historically be looking in these areas for replacement parts. Nor would they previously have considered purchasing via salvage opportunities.

What We Know At a Glance

The US Trucking industry is facing a nationwide shortage of big rigs continues. Growing at a faster rate than even the current driver shortage that is also plaguing the industry.

The trucking industry is short about 100,000 big rig trucks as companies struggle to find replacement parts for trucks that are in need of repairs to become road-worthy once again.

Trucking fleets are desperately trying to fulfill these needs by scouring for parts amid junkyards; “for sale” sites.

All salvaged vehicles recieve a full inspection before hitting the highways and returing to the fleet as fully operational.

Adding to An Already Strained Industry, Trucking Firms Wait An Average of A Year For New Vehicles

Already reeling from a massive driver shortage, trucking firms across the country are waiting an average of a year or more to receive new vehicles for their fleets. This comes as the necessary semiconductors remain at an unprecedented scarcity, notes the American Trucking Associations.

“The equipment shortage is worse than the driver shortage at the moment,” explains vice president of FTR, an economic and forecasting company covering commercial transportation, Don Ake. According to Ake, the trucking industry is currently short around 85,000 and 100,000 trucks at the moment. These numbers are the result of fleets that are breaking down; without companies having the resources to find parts to repair the broken vehicles.

“Fleets are scouring any and every marketplace for parts,” notes Robert Braswell, executive director of the ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council.

“We’ve never seen it at such frenetic levels as we are today,” Braswell adds.

“Most people who come here have tried everywhere else first, notes one unidentified US Truck Parts employee. US Truck Parts is a Huston-based company that provides salvage options to trucking firms and fleets.

The Salvage Business Brings Viable Options To Struggling Companies

Many salvage companies providing parts for truck fleets note that each vehicle is thoroughly inspected. These officials double-check each vehicle for basic safety standards before it returns to the road.

“There are probably more salvage vehicles on the road than you’d expect,” notes Andrew King. According to King, who serves as vice president of South Carolina’s Heavy Salvage, the Pickens South Carolina company sells between 50 to 60 trucks daily. A large portion of these are on the behalf of insurance companies who contract with the salvage yard. Many of the products sold by the salvage yard include used truck cabs, trailers, and truck parts.

“The maintenance side of the industry has largely been overlooked,” notes Steve Keppler, co-director of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting.

“The problem is particularly acute because when problems arise, trucks aren’t moving because they can’t get the parts,” Keppler adds.