TSA Issues Warning to Spring Break Travelers as Daily Traffic Sees Huge Increases

The TSA just issued a warning to Spring Break travelers as traffic at airports is expected to surpass 90% of pre-pandemic levels. The security organization just has a simple request: Be respectful.

The past two years have been quite odd for travelers. With the pressure of the pandemic, most people expect relatively empty airports. But now that COVID-19 mandates are lifting and the virus itself starts to ebb amongst the population, many people are looking to Spring Break as a way to start traveling once again.

What You Need To Know

Airports are about to be flooded with Spring Break Travelers

Air Traffic has increased over the past few months as COVID Mandates lift across the States

The Organization says it’s “Prapared and Ready for a busy spring”

The TSA hopes to deter any unruly passengers- which has been a problem since the start of the pandemic.

According to FOX Business, Air traffic has continued to increase over the past few months. In fact, there have even been points that have surpassed last year’s Holiday highs. The TSA projects that throughout March, travelers can expect a crowd that’ll look like its from before the pandemic.

Because of this, the TSA has released a list of tips “for the fastest and most efficient TSA checkpoint experience possible.” And says it’s working hard to make sure that everyone gets to their destinations safely.

The Organization also says it’s prepared for the influx of Spring break travelers

“We are prepared and ready for a busy spring and are doing our part to ensure the traveling public is safe and secure by continuing to deploy new technologies within the checkpoint that enhance security, reduce physical contact and improve the traveling experience,” David Pekoske, an administrator with the TSA, said in a statement.

Officials are Hoping Travelers will ‘Do their Part’

Officials with the TSA, however, are really hoping that travelers “do their part.” During the Spring Break rush. The TSA is still requiring everyone to wear a mask on flights. It’s dealt with a barrage of belligerent passengers since the mandate was put into effect.

“We just ask travelers to do their part by being respectful to each other and those who work in the transportation sector – from our officers to airport workers and flight crew,” Pekoske said. That way, everyone can get to their destination safely.

The number of disruptions on flights has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic and hit a high point in early 2021. In 2021, a total of 5,981 incidents of unruly passengers was reported to the FAA. 80 of those have been sent over to the FBI for potential prosecution.

If you want to see the TSA’s list of tips, click the link here. And if you’re going somewhere this spring, have fun, and safe travels!