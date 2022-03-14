Tuskegee Airman Honored for Being Real Life ‘Top Gun’ Decades After Win Was Ignored

Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. James H. Harvey III finally received recognition for a military win he earned decades ago, but went unnoticed by the service until now. Thanks to an AARP program called Wish of a Lifetime, Harvey, 98, will officially see the accolades he earned in 1949 as a participant of the Air Force’s inaugural Top Gun competition.

At a glance

In 1949, a team of Tuskegee Airmen won the inaugural Top Gun competition, but did not receive proper recognition

An AARP program aimed at granting wishes for former service members righted the wrong by commissioning a plaque

The plaque is displayed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

The Tuskegee Airman’s name, participation, and win are now etched into a plaque alongside Capt. Alva Temple (301st Fighter Squadron), 1st Lt. Harry Stewart Jr. (100th Fighter Squadron) and alternate member 1st Lt. Halbert Alexander (99th Fighter Squadron). Air Force officials hung the plaque on January 13 above the group’s trophy, displayed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.

So how does a 73-year-old military achievement just now see the light of day? According to Harvey, it’s been a long road coming.

“It started in the first quarter of 1949,” Harvey said in an interview. “The chief of staff of the newly formed United States Air Force sent a request to all the fighter groups in the country. They were to have weapons competitions between each fighter group, and between each squadron and age group, and between each pilot and each fighter squad.

“And they were to pick their three high scorers to represent air fighters [at the] first-ever ‘Top Gun’ weapons meet to be held in June of 1949 at the Las Vegas Air Force Base, which is now Nellis.”

Harvey represented the 99th Fighter Squadron within the Air Force’s 332nd Fighter Group — a segregated unit that reflected the issues of the day. During World War II, members of the 332nd became known as Tuskegee Airmen.

Feeling “good” about the nod at the time, Harvey said he, Temple, and Stewart completed many complex maneuvers in their D-47 equipment. He also said the D-47 was heavier than the equipment flown by competitors, but that it didn’t faze him.

“It was obsolete, but it was still a good airplane,” Harvey said. Of course, the Tuskegee Airman and his cohorts won the competition; but the trophy mysteriously disappeared days after the victory. The Air Force Almanac, an annual magazine that highlights the branch’s achievements, listed the 1949 Top Gun winners as “unknown” for many years thereafter.

In 1993, the Air Force finally amended the record to reflect the African American win in the inaugural competition. Then in 2004, the first Top Gun trophy surfaced in a storage location at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio by Zellie Rainey Orr, the president of Atlanta’s Tuskegee Airmen chapter. The Air Force then displayed the trophy where Harvey and his team originally won it, in Las Vegas.

Now, thanks to the AARP, Harvey’s win is memorialized properly with a special plaque above the trophy that details the winning team — information that was ignored for a lifetime.

“Why was the win so important? Things weren’t too good back in those days,” the Tuskegee Airman said proudly. “Everything was segregated in a way. We as a race of people did not have the ability to do anything. And so we were out to prove that we could win this thing, and we did.”