Twitter Testing Edit Feature After Elon Musk Polls Followers

On the heels of an Elon Musk poll, Twitter is definitely testing out the use of an edit feature on the widely used platform. The company made the announcement on Tuesday through its Twitter Coms account. The platform is looking to incorporate an edit button. Twitter has been working on this since last year.

What To Know

Twitter is working on an edit button.

The platform made the announcement on Tuesday.

It comes on the heels of Elon Musk asking his followers about it in a poll.

According to the company, the feature goes first to Twitter Blue subscribers. They have the $3 per month premium service. Modifications are going to be made after Twitter receives feedback. More details on its look are to come.

This news comes just after Musk joined the board of investors for the company. To commemorate the occasion, Musk asked users through a Twitter poll if they would want an edit button. On Monday, Musk took a 9.2% stake in the company.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Getting an edit button is a big change for Twitter. It did say that an edit feature, in spite of being requested by many users, would be an unlikely addition. Back in 2020, co-founder Jack Dorsey told Wired in an interview that Twitter would “probably never” add the feature. We get more from Variety.

Meanwhile, Twitter technically announced this news on Friday. The company put out a short tweet that stated “we are working on an edit button.” That tweet went viral, earning over 1 million likes and 110 thousand retweets. Most importantly, many believe the tweet simply was a joke sent out on April Fools’ Day.

Twitter CEO Tells World About Musk Joining Board of Directors

On Monday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal went on the platform and tweeted the news of the billionaire’s new spot on the board. However, Musk keeps his seat on the board until the 2024 annual shareholder’s meeting. “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” he wrote. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

Additionally, Musk bought his share for around $2.9 billion on March 14th. That was according to an SEC filing on Monday. In addition, he cannot acquire more than 14.9%. Likewise, since the news broke, the platform’s stock has gained 35%, which gives Musk another $980 million to add to his nearly $300 billion fortune.

However, Musk hasn’t given any hints about his plans for Twitter. Over the past few weeks, he’s made many comments about the company’s free speech policies.