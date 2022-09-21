Two People Come Forward to Claim $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Prize, 8 Weeks Later

After 2 months of the prize being unclaimed, two people have finally come forward for the Mega Millions prize. The prize amounts to $1.34 billion.

The winner purchased the ticket in late July at a Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winners have decided to stay anonymous. They have spent the last few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisers, according to CNN. The winners have opted to take the lump sum payment, which totals $780.5 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery press release: “The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely ‘over the moon’ with their Mega Millions win.”

Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez was who supported the winners through the claim process.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room,” said Rodriguez in the press release.

“It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well. It was an incredible feeling just to be part of that process – so I can only imagine how the winners themselves are feeling.”

According to the lottery, the jackpot is the third-largest in U.S. history.

“These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

Mega Millions Ticket Claimed by Anonymous Winner

“They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there. That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win.”

The winner had 12 calendar months to claim the prize.

According to the press release: “The Mega Millions jackpot roll started on April 16 until July 29, and the State of Illinois was also a big winner. During the jackpot roll, the Illinois Lottery generated $34 million for the Common School Fund through the sale of the game.

Retailers earned $3.75 million in payable commission and bonuses for selling winning tickets, and in total there were more than 1.4 million winning tickets in Illinois collecting $11.8 million in prizes (excluding the jackpot), including four individuals who won prizes of $1 million.”

It was stressing many out when nobody had stepped forward to claim the prize. However, people can now rest since the winners have claimed their prize.