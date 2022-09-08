Two Planes Nearly Collide in Air Above Orlando Airport in Shocking Video

The FAA is investigating a close call between a small jet and a commercial plane at the Orlando airport in August. Last month, the two planes nearly collided in a close call that someone captured on video. Now, the FAA is opening a case into the incident.

ABC News reported that the pilot of a single-engine Cessna plane came within about 500 feet of a monster Delta 757 that was taking off from the Orlando Airport in Florida last month.

Malik Clarke, the pilot of the smaller plane, told news outlets he had to take “evasive action” to avoid colliding with the much larger aircraft.

This happened to me and two of my friends that I was flying with two days ago (08/17/2022). Controllers in Orlando Intl MCO gave me and another Delta Airlines pilot initial headings that would make us converge after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/2oAHuab39v — Malik Clarke (@malik_dambah) August 19, 2022

Pilot’s intuition helps prevent collision at Orlando airport

“I knew that this didn’t look right. So immediately, I turned right and I climbed as steeply as I could because the Boeing 757 from Delta has a much higher climb rate than the aircraft that I was flying,” Clarke said.

In a video of the incident recorded by Clarke, viewers can see the massive plane taking off just a short distance from his small aircraft.

“If I hadn’t done that evasive maneuver, it’s quite likely there would have been a midair collision,” he added.

According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the near-miss.

“It was somebody’s error to put them in the same part of the sky,” said Steve Ganyard, an ABC News contributor and former State Department official.

In addition, Delta is also investigating the incident. “Nothing is more important than safety,” a Delta spokesperson told ABC. Ganyard said that the pilot’s quick thinking most likely prevented a tragic collision.

“The two aircraft got as close as 500 feet vertically and 1,500 feet horizontally, which means way too close,” Ganyard said. “And it was somebody’s error to put them in the same part of the sky.”

Authorities investigating Wisconsin plane crash

Meanwhile, authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a plane crash that left two people dead. The plane crashed in a field on Tuesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, local authorities responded to reports of a plane crash nearly half a mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport. The airport is located on Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.

According to officials, the plane was a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT. It departed the Rochester airport just before 12:20 p.m. local time for a training flight. At around 1:40 p.m., it crashed in a field, leaving two people dead. The two victims have been identified as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Both the men were from Rochester.

The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board are looking into the crash.