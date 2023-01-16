Two Planes Nearly Collide Into Each Other at New York’s JFK Airport: Report

Chaos erupted on Friday (January 13th) when two planes nearly collided into each other at New York’s JFK International Airport.

According to CNN, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. A crew noticed an American Airlines plane crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines aircraft was about to take off. Luckily the pilot on the Delta aircraft managed to abort the takeoff and ended up stopping within 1,000 feet of the taxiing American Airlines plane. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed on Monday (January 16th) that it is starting a probe into how the planes nearly collided with each other. “According to a preliminary analysis, Delta Air Lines Flight 1943 stopped its takeoff roll approximately 1,000 feet before reaching the point where American Airlines Flight 106, a Boeing 777, had crossed from an adjacent taxiway,” the FAA stated.

CNN also obtained recordings that detailed the actions of an air traffic controller keeping the planes from a fatal accident. “S—,” the controller declared from the JFK International Airport tower. “Delta 1943 cancel takeoff clearance!”

Delta further revealed that the plane involved returned to the gate. However, it couldn’t depart due to staffing issues. It ultimately was rescheduled for Saturday (January 14th). Delta also shared that it provided customers with a nearby hotel stay.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s number one priority,” the company said in a statement. “Delta will work with and assist the [National Transportation Safety Board] NTSB on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding an aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”

American Airlines notably did not comment and referred all questions to the FAA. The AA flight was a London Heathrow-bound flight. It took off on time Friday.

The NTSB Also Announced an Investigation into the Near Plane Collision at JFK International Airport

Meanwhile, the NTSB announced on Twitter it will be conducting an investigation into the near-plane collision at JKF International Airport.

“NTSB is investigating the Jan. 13 runway incursion at JFK airport involving an American Airlines Boeing 777 and a Delta Boeing 737,” the agency declared.

Brian Heale, a passenger on the Delta aircraft, spoke about the plane coming to a sudden stop. He originally thought there was a mechanical issue. “There was this abrupt jerk of the plane, and everyone was sort of thrust forward from the waist,” he explained. The passenger further explained that he didn’t know about the near-miss incident until he read about it on social media.

“The pilot made the call to only share information on a need-to-know basis,” Heale shared. “And that was absolutely the right call because it would’ve been pandemonium.”