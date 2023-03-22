Two Virginia Inmates Bust Out of Jail Only to Be Caught at Nearby IHOP

On Monday, two Virginia inmates made an escape from jail using nothing but a toothbrush – ultimately heading straight to an IHOP restaurant. After their daring escape from the Newport News jail, John Garza (37) and Arley Nemo (43) were captured seven miles away at the pancake restaurant. The Newport News Sheriff’s Office shared news of their capture with the public shortly afterward, the NY Post reports.

Garza and Nemo displayed their resourcefulness by fashioning tools from a toothbrush and metal object to break the cell wall, helping access the unprotected rebars between nearby walls. Employing a rebar, they then broke open a tiny opening in the wall. They then slipped their way through it, reported the sheriff.

The two Virginia inmates had size on their side

The Virginia inmates’ diminutive size likely aided in their escape. According to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, Garza is only, 5’2” tall, weighing in at 100 pounds. Meanwhile, Nemo is 5’5” tall and only 147 pounds.

After breaking free from their cell, the men frantically climbed the prison wall and sprinted away. Unfortunately for them, they were apprehended by police at an International House of Pancakes in Hampton early Tuesday morning. Witnesses at the IHOP immediately phoned authorities after spotting the two fugitives, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

Of course, Sheriff Gabe Morgan thanked local law enforcement and helpful citizens for their assistance. “I extend my gratitude to the Newport News Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and the James City County Police Department for their assistance in our attempt to recapture these inmates,” Sheriff Morgan said. “Moreover, I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say ‘see something, say something.’”

The two Virginia inmates have a laundry list of charges

Garza from Hampton faces an array of charges. These range from failure to appear in court and contempt of court violations, as well as probation breaches. Nemo hailing from Gloucester is being detained on a checklist of accusations. The charges include credit card fraud, theft using the stolen cards, forgery, possessing tools used for burglary, and grand larceny. In addition, he’s also charged with failing to obey court orders and breaching probation terms.

The sheriff explained that the Virginia inmates had taken advantage of a weakness in the building’s design to flee. In response, Newport News facility management and engineering personnel are examining security measures at the facility and will ensure that it is fortified.

To ensure that there are no more escapes, the sheriff’s office has started an internal investigation as well as a criminal probe. It is anticipated that the two escapees will be charged additionally for their excursion to IHOP.