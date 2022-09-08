Tyler Childers ‘Angel Band’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

Earlier today, Tyler Childers released “Angel Band” as the lead single from his upcoming triple album. In the long-awaited new track, Childers takes us to church. He uses the first couple of verses to talk about some characters from his days of growing up in the Freewill Baptist Church. Then, lets us know what his version of heaven looks like.

We’re just now getting a studio version of the song. However, it’s not a new tune. Tyler Childers has been playing it live for at least five years now. So, fans who caught a Childers show or watched his live performances online have probably heard it. Many will agree that it’s nice to finally get an album version of the song.

“Angel Band” by Tyler Childers

Best Lines: “He’s holdin’ down the bass/ It’s a little out of tune / But his heart is in the hymnal / That’s all a boy can do.”; “Just took a walk with Jesus / Just touched his nail-scarred hands / Didn’t even bother her / That he ain’t a blue-eyed man.”

September 8, 2022 Written By: Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers Produced By: Childers, The Food Stamps

The Story Behind “Angel Band”

Tyler Childers played “Angel Band” during his 2017 residency at Nashville’s Basement East. He took some time before playing the song to tune his guitar and tell the story behind it.

In the opening verse of “Angel Band” Tyler Childers sings about a preacher doing call-and-response with the congregation. That, he said came directly from one of his fondest memories. “One of my fondest and earliest memories of music really getting at me was, there was a preacher back home named Rick Cordle. He would get up and do call-and-response old hymnals with his two sons. It’d make the hairs on your arms and neck stand up.”

A couple of years before his set at the Basement East, Childers attended Rick Cordle’s funeral. While there, he said, “I was thinking about that call and response and I was thinking about going to church with my papaw,” that was the inspiration for the second verse. “Papaw always had Werther’s Originals and he had dentures. He’d have all that stuff just rattlin’ around in there not really stuck to anything. He loved to sing, but he couldn’t do it.”

Tyler Childers went on to say that he was thinking about Cordle’s preaching and his papaw’s singing and being in the pew beside him taking it all in when he wrote “Angel Band.”

“Angel Band” by Tyler Childers – Lyrics

Intro

Hallelujah, jubilee

Hallelujah, jubilee



Verse

He stands behind the pulpit

He’s callin’ out a line

Responds the congregation

Just a little ways behind

Echoes down the streets of gold

Through the Pearly Gates

Ripples over the Jordan

And it goes on by the banks



Verse

He’s rattlin’ a Werther’s

On his dentures in the pew

Holdin’ down the bass

It’s a little out of tune

His heart is in the hymnal

That’s all a boy can do

Make a joyful sound

‘Til the rest have come to roost



Chorus

Hallelujah, jubilee

I can hear the angel band

I was blind but now I see

And I’ll jump right in amongst them

When I reach that Glory Land



Verse

She’s shoutin’ in the aisle

She’s shakin’ somethin’ fierce

Feels so good to be here

After all these faithful years

Just took a walk with Jesus

Just touched his nail-scarred hands

Didn’t even bother her

That he ain’t a blue-eyed man



Chorus

Hallelujah, jubilee

I can hear the angel band

I was blind but now I see

And I’ll jump right in amongst them

When I reach that Glory Land



Verse

There’s Hindus, Jews, and Muslims

And Baptists of all kinds

Catholic girls and Amish boys

Who’ve left their plows behind

Up there in the choir

Singin’ side by side

Wonder why exactly

They’ve been fussin’ the whole time



Chorus

Hallelujah, jubilee

I can hear the angel band

I was blind but now I see

And I’ll jump right in amongst them

When I reach that Glory Land



Outro

Hallelujah, jubilee

Hallelujah, jubilee

I can hear the angel band

Hallelujah



