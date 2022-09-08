Tyler Childers ‘Angel Band’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

Earlier today, Tyler Childers released “Angel Band” as the lead single from his upcoming triple album. In the long-awaited new track, Childers takes us to church. He uses the first couple of verses to talk about some characters from his days of growing up in the Freewill Baptist Church. Then, lets us know what his version of heaven looks like.
We’re just now getting a studio version of the song. However, it’s not a new tune. Tyler Childers has been playing it live for at least five years now. So, fans who caught a Childers show or watched his live performances online have probably heard it. Many will agree that it’s nice to finally get an album version of the song.
“Angel Band” by Tyler Childers
- Best Lines: “He’s holdin’ down the bass/ It’s a little out of tune / But his heart is in the hymnal / That’s all a boy can do.”; “Just took a walk with Jesus / Just touched his nail-scarred hands / Didn’t even bother her / That he ain’t a blue-eyed man.”
- Release Date: September 8, 2022
- Written By: Tyler Childers
- Produced By: Childers, The Food Stamps
The Story Behind “Angel Band”
Tyler Childers played “Angel Band” during his 2017 residency at Nashville’s Basement East. He took some time before playing the song to tune his guitar and tell the story behind it.
In the opening verse of “Angel Band” Tyler Childers sings about a preacher doing call-and-response with the congregation. That, he said came directly from one of his fondest memories. “One of my fondest and earliest memories of music really getting at me was, there was a preacher back home named Rick Cordle. He would get up and do call-and-response old hymnals with his two sons. It’d make the hairs on your arms and neck stand up.”
A couple of years before his set at the Basement East, Childers attended Rick Cordle’s funeral. While there, he said, “I was thinking about that call and response and I was thinking about going to church with my papaw,” that was the inspiration for the second verse. “Papaw always had Werther’s Originals and he had dentures. He’d have all that stuff just rattlin’ around in there not really stuck to anything. He loved to sing, but he couldn’t do it.”
Tyler Childers went on to say that he was thinking about Cordle’s preaching and his papaw’s singing and being in the pew beside him taking it all in when he wrote “Angel Band.”
“Angel Band” by Tyler Childers – Lyrics
Intro
Hallelujah, jubilee
Hallelujah, jubilee
Verse
He stands behind the pulpit
He’s callin’ out a line
Responds the congregation
Just a little ways behind
Echoes down the streets of gold
Through the Pearly Gates
Ripples over the Jordan
And it goes on by the banks
Verse
He’s rattlin’ a Werther’s
On his dentures in the pew
Holdin’ down the bass
It’s a little out of tune
His heart is in the hymnal
That’s all a boy can do
Make a joyful sound
‘Til the rest have come to roost
Chorus
Hallelujah, jubilee
I can hear the angel band
I was blind but now I see
And I’ll jump right in amongst them
When I reach that Glory Land
Verse
She’s shoutin’ in the aisle
She’s shakin’ somethin’ fierce
Feels so good to be here
After all these faithful years
Just took a walk with Jesus
Just touched his nail-scarred hands
Didn’t even bother her
That he ain’t a blue-eyed man
Chorus
Hallelujah, jubilee
I can hear the angel band
I was blind but now I see
And I’ll jump right in amongst them
When I reach that Glory Land
Verse
There’s Hindus, Jews, and Muslims
And Baptists of all kinds
Catholic girls and Amish boys
Who’ve left their plows behind
Up there in the choir
Singin’ side by side
Wonder why exactly
They’ve been fussin’ the whole time
Chorus
Hallelujah, jubilee
I can hear the angel band
I was blind but now I see
And I’ll jump right in amongst them
When I reach that Glory Land
Outro
Hallelujah, jubilee
Hallelujah, jubilee
I can hear the angel band
Hallelujah