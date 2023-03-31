U.S. Astronaut Frank Rubio to Break Record For Longest Mission in Space

Although he originally thought he was going to be at the International Space Station for only six months, Frank Rubio is set to break records by conducting the longest space mission as a U.S. astronaut.

CNN reports that NASA officials have confirmed Rubio will be returning to Earth aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. However, he won’t be coming back any earlier than September 27, 2023. This means he will have then logged in a total of at least 371 days in space. He will beat the previous record of 355 days set by fellow U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei in 2022.

Frank Rubio was notably planned to return to Earth this spring. However, the spacecraft that had carried him as well as two Russian colleagues, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin, ended up springing a coolant leak in December. Officials at Russia’s space agency, Roscomos, reported that the spacecraft was not safe enough to carry the astronauts back to Earth. While the Soyuz MS-22 capsule returned to Earth without a crew on March 28th.

It was further reported that if everything goes to plan, Rubio will be departing the International Space Station on September 27th, which is his 371-day. Although he will break a record in the U.S., he won’t break the world record for the length of space stay. Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov currently holds the record. He logged in 437 continuous days in space while on board Russia’s Mir space station between 1994 and 1995.

According to his NASA bio, Frank Rubio was selected by the space agency to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. He had graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and received a Doctorate of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Prior to attending medical school, Rubio was a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot. He flew more than 1,100 hours. It was noted that more than 600 hours of combat and imminent danger time were added to Rubio’s total flight hours. He was previously deployed to Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The astronaut is a board certified family physician and flight surgeon. At the time of his NASA candidate selection, Rubio was serving in the 10th Special Forces Group.

Frank Rubio recently spoke to the Spanish media outlet La Vanguardia about his time in space. “If I go back to Earth sooner, I’ll be happy to be with my family,” the U.S. astronaut explained. He said that the damage to the original shuttle that was going to take him back to Earth is causing him to stay on the International Space station for an additional three to six months.

“My family has always supported me and is very positive,” Rubio continued. He added that his wife is continuing to support him. She is always telling him that everything is going to be fine.