U.S. Economy: 80% of Millennials, Gen Z Workers Think It’s Ok to Leave New Job in 6 Months

Apparently, Millenials and Gen Z workers believe that it’s okay to leave a new job within six months.

In a new interview with The Muse CEO Kathryn Minshew for Fox News, she described what is known as shift shock. She conducted a survey that made the startling discovery. Approximately 80% of Millenial and Gen Z workers believe that it is okay to leave a job after six months. The business tycoon explained what has changed and made the newer generations have a new mindset. Minshew also revealed what exactly is making the people in their 20s and 30s currently change workplaces.

The survey was conducted by The Muse and featured over 2,5000 Millenial and Gen Z people. The 80% statistic is based on the notion that a new job isn’t what was advertised. Additionally, approximately 72% of workers were shocked to discover that their role was not what was advertised during the interview process.

Roughly 1 in 5 job seekers said that they would quit the job in a month. They would do this if it wasn’t what they were expecting from the company and/or role. 41% of those people said that they would attempt to give it between two and six months to ride it out and see if it could work. Meanwhile, 48% of candidates would attempt to get their old job or role back.

“They’ll join a new company thinking it’s their dream job and then there’s a reality check,” Minshew told the outlet. “It used to be that if you started a new job and didn’t like it. You needed to stay for one or two years to avoid a black mark on your resume,” she said. “But we’ve seen this really interesting shift in perceptions.”

Millenials and the New Job

Minshew claimed that there are various reasons behind the shift. One of the more prominent ones being that job seekers are not asking the correct questions in potential hire interviews. Another downfall is that a recruiter misrepresented the company and or job description. The recruiters can even be more positive and optimistic about an organization than they should be.

At the same time, she noted that it is “hard to assess the culture of a new company through Zoom.”

Before the pandemic, a good majority of potential candidates would visit the office and be interviewed in person. This helped them see if the company and its teams would truly be the right fit for them.

Minshew added, “It’s this really damaging phenomenon where people are brand new in our role, and they suddenly realize it’s not at all as advertised.”

People quitting their jobs because of various reasons like unexpecting roles, pay, or even risk have led people to dub this time in history as the “Great Resignation” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Minshew believes that this could happen again with millions of Americans leaving their jobs during this time.

Minshew believes that if companies are more transparent and upfront about the company itself and what the role will entail.

“People are much more likely to accept the good and the bad and to show up as engaged and productive if they have entered the situation with their eyes wide open,” she concluded.