U.S. Shoots Down High-Altitude ‘UFO,’ This Time in Alaska

Less than two weeks after shooting down the Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. reportedly has shot down what is described as a “high-altitude UFO,” this time in Alaska.

ABC News reports that during a press conference on Friday (February 10th), the White House confirmed that a “high-altitude object” was shot down over the waters off Alaska. President Joe Biden had ordered the item to be shot down. However, the White House stated that the origin of the UFO-like object in Alaska has yet to be determined.

Biden’s spokesman, John Kirby, stated that the operation to take down the latest object was a “success” and revealed that the object was about the size of a small car. It was also flying at around 40,000 feet. Although the White House wasn’t able to determine what the UFO in Alaska was, Kirby said it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flight. Out of an abundance of caution, the President ordered for the object to be shot down.

ABC News first reported on the object in Alaska after U.S. fighters were scrambled. The pilots who got a visual on the object said there were no signs of it having propulsion. The object was also described as a “cylindrical and silver-ish gray” and it also seemed to be floating. Officials shared, “All I say is that it wasn’t ‘flying’ with any sort of propulsion, so if that is ‘balloon-like’ well – we just don’t have enough at this point.”

Kirby then shared that the object came inside the U.S. territorial waters. “Those waters right now are frozen, but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters. Fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command took down the object within the last hour.”

The White House Says the ‘Alaska UFO’ Came to the U.S. Attention on Thursday

Meanwhile, Kirby stated that the “Alaska UFO” came to U.S. attention on Thursday (February 9th). The President was brief about the situation the same day. “It did not appear to have maneuverability capability,” Biden’s spokesman explained. “It was virtually at the whim of the wind.”

The object was traveling “northeasterly” across Alaska. Two U.S. F-35 fighters were sent up to identify it on Thursday. Then two F-22s from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson tracked it on Friday. One of the fighter planes fired an AIM-9X sidewinder missile near the location of Deadhorse, Alaska.

The fighters further determined that the “Alaska UFO” wasn’t manned. “We were able to get some fighter aircraft up and around it before the order to shoot it down,” Kirby continued. “And the pilots’ assessment was that this was not manned.”

Kirby went on to add that it was difficult for the pilots to gather a lot of information about the object. “There was a limit to how much they could divine.”

The Pentagon noted that recovery efforts are underway.