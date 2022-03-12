Uber to Add Extra Gas Fee as Fuel Prices Skyrocket

With gas prices skyrocketing, Uber plans to add an extra gas fee. Well, I guess it looks like not even non-drivers are safe from this situation.

What We Know

Uber riders will have to pay a gas surcharge starting March 16

The surcharge goes directly to Uber workers

Uber drivers began protesting on social media over high gas costs

On Friday, Uber Technologies Inc. said that U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a gas surcharge starting on March 16. Customers will have to pay a surcharge fee of either 45 or 55 cents on each Uber trip. On each Uber Eats order, that surcharge fee will be 35 or 45 cents. It all depends on their location. Uber claims that the money charged will go directly to the workers.

Reuters reveals that this surcharge will last for at least 60 days. Afterward, Uber plans to make adjustments based on feedback from workers and customers.

Uber Drivers Protest Over High Gas Prices

Did anyone else see Uber adding an extra fee as gas prices rise coming? Because this decision came after several Uber drivers began protesting on social media over high gas costs. Like many of us, the raised prices have been coming after their earnings even as the company raised its profitability outlook. Many have even been asking if it’s really worth getting behind the wheel.

On Tuesday, U.S. retail gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.173 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the price of crude oil rising. The price per gallon is now nearly 60% higher than it was two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no driver that’s not complaining about these high prices of gasoline,” Los Angeles-based ride-hail driver Sergio Avedian said.

“Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks,” Uber said in a statement. In a statement to Reuters, Lyft said that they “cared deeply about the driver experience.”

President Biden Says Oil Reserves Will Be Deployed To Ease Rising Gas Prices

Uber might be adding an extra fee due to raised gas prices, but President Joe Biden might have a plan.

As many U.S. residents know, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has raised the prices of energy. Therefore, it also raised the price of gas. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russia is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas. The Russia-Ukraine crisis along with inflation not backing down is widely affecting gas station life. Sadly, the national average has risen past $4 per gallon.

The Journal also reports that tapping into these oil reserves is one of the few chances Biden has at trying to ease the frustrating increase in gas prices. During his State of the Union address, while trying to reassure concerned Americans, Biden said it would reach gas prices. “I want you to know that we are going to be okay,” he said.