2 UFOs Shot Down Over North America, Bizarre Theories Take Over TikTok

The United States military shot down two more UFOs that traveled into North American airspace on this weekend. The fiasco came just after the massive Chinese spy balloon made headlines, but the new crafts were much stranger than a balloon, and they’re drawing some bizarre theories on TikTok.

The first craft was spotted just outside Alaska on Friday, Feb.9. The White House described it as a “high altitude object” roughly the size of a small car. Because it was cruising at 40,000 feet, the Pentagon deemed it a threat to civilian planes. So President Biden had it shot down the following day, according to ABC World News.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought the second craft to light when he tweeted that it was spotted over the Yukon Territory. He had been working with President Biden to track it, and he ultimately authorized a U.S. F-22 to shoot it down.

Trudeau went on to admit that he nor anyone else knew what the craft was or how it got into the country. But the fighter jet was able to take it down easily.

TikTokers Believe the UFOs are Proof of Extraterrestrials

A TikTok user by the name of Big Liam Official managed to get his hands on a picture of the UFO, and he shared it on his page. He’s since gathered thousands of views and comments. Many of them believe these crafts are a sure sign of extraterrestrial activity.

In a clip, the user showed several different pictures and videos of the crafts that have been hovering in our skies. The first looks like a fast-moving metal orb. Liam claimed that other crafts that look identical have been spotted all over the world lately.

Later in the video, he showed a zoomed-in photo of a long vessel with a rounded top and flat bottom. According to him, that was the object spotted over Alaska.

Of course, the user was insinuating that something strange and out of this world is going on, and his followers agree.

“If we think we’re the ONLY beings In this vast universe and beyond…… very egotistical!!!! totally believe!” one person commented.

“I think this is it guys….I think this might be the most significant discovery of human history…I sure hope it is,” wrote another.”…I’m so excited !!!”

Some other people added that other countries, including Russia, have also shot down UFOs, and some theorized these are all part of a government “distraction.”

Unfortunately, the Pentagon hasn’t offered many answers. But officials say that they retrieved the craft in Alaska.

In a statement to Fox News on Sunday, a U.S. official said that the UFO was a “small metallic balloon with a tethered payload.” They also noted that it was much smaller than the balloon shot down over the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month.

The official could not say where the orb originated from.