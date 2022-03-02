Ukraine Asks Elon Musk to Help ‘Save Lives’

Following the news that the Ukrainian government is now allowing donations of dogecoin to support the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent a direct message to Tesla’s Elon Musk, urging the billionaire to partake in the fundraising efforts.

In a Twitter post, the Ukraine Vice Prime Minister tagged both Musk and dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus. “We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. $DOGE owners of the world, @elonmusk, @BillyM2k, let’s do it.”

@dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value. We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. $DOGE owners of the world, @elonmusk, @BillyM2k, let's do it. Official $DOGE wallet: DS76K9uJJzQjCFvAbpPGtFerp1qkJoeLwL — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

According to the New York Post, Markus responded to Fedorov’s request. He says he is donating some Dogecoin to the cause. “Dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich. And Dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions. But we are a caring and passionate bunch. Those who want to help will offer what they can. I hope the country can heal and rebuild strong after all of this.”

The media outlet also reports that at the beginning of 2022, Musk’s Tlesa began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for some products on its website.

U.S. Officials Claim that China Asked Russia to Delay War With Ukraine Until After the 2022 Winter Olympics

In the latest news on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Western intelligence report reveals that senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February to not invade the neighboring nation. At least not before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The international sporting event took place in Beijing.

The New York Times reports the intel indicates senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia’s invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin actually met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4th. This meeting was before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Although the two nations met, the intelligence between the Russian and Chinese leaders is classified. However, a Western intelligence service is responsible for collecting the information. The intel is consider “credible” by officials who are reviewing it. While discussing China’s apparent talks with Russia about delaying the Ukraine invasion, Liu Pengyu, the Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington, declares, “These claims are speculation without any basis. [They] are intended to blame-shift. And smear China.”

Days after the 2022 Winter Olympics came to an end, Putin ordered Russia’s military to enter the insurgent-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. The Russian politician declared in a television broadcast that Ukraine should be a part of Russia. Rather than being an independent country.

American intelligence was notably observing Moscow making final preparations for the Ukraine invasion around February 10th. Since the invasion began, it was been reported that Chinese officials have consistently aligned with Russia.