Ukraine War: These Companies Are Resisting Calls for Boycotting Russia

Some of the major brands, however, are franchised – making withdrawl from Russia difficult, if not impossible.

Some of the U.S.’s biggest brands are facing a major backlash as pressure to cut business ties with Russia grows. Brands like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi are facing growing opposition as they continue to operate throughout Russia despite calls to boycott business in the country.

Hashtags are trending on social media calling the companies out for their decisions, calling for boycotts of the famous brands. Hashtags such as #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola have been trending on Twitter in recent days. This, of course, comes as public opinion has remained steadfastly against Russia’s military invasion and assault on the country of Ukraine.

Some Major Brands That Remain In Russia Are Part Of Franchise Agreements

Some of these major chains that remain open in Russia are franchises that are owned and operated on a much more local scale. Because of this, the chains do not have much of a say – or control, for that matter – as to what stays open overseas. These franchises which include businesses such as Starbucks, Papa John’s, KFC, and Pizza Hut are owned and operated by franchise-owners who signed agreements with the parent companies. Making a Ukraine boycott supporting the country a difficult task.

However, major chains such as McDonald’s continue to own the vast majority of the restaurants in Russia as well as Ukraine. Only about 15% of the McDonald’s restaurants in the area are part of these franchise agreements.

Additionally, Coca-Cola has massive bottling operations in Russia, a big part of the company’s revenue. This, of course, could make shutting down in the area and halting business a difficult task.

Many Companies Have Already Chosen to Withdraw Business From Russia In Ukraine Boycott

Some major companies may be continuing to resist cutting ties with Russia in a Ukraine boycott. However, other popular brands have already made the major decision to pull out of the country.

So far, about 250 companies have made the major move protesting the Russian invasion. Some of these countries include Apple; American Airlines; Activision Blizzard; Adobe; Airbnb; BlackRock; Cisco; Chanel; Microsoft; Alphabet; Meta; Netflix, among others. Other companies that continue to do business in Russia include Citi, Marriott, Kraft Heinz, Deere, Starbucks, Yum Brands, and Philip Morris.