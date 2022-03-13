Ukrainian Exchange Student in Colorado Shares Powerful Message From Family Fighting War

A Ukrainian exchange student in Colorado recently shared a powerful message from his family, who is fighting against the Russian Invasion. The 16-year-old exchange Student, Ivan Kozlov, also spoke about what it’s like to be away from family right now.

The Ukrainian Exchange Student In Colorado Discussed What It’s Like Being Away From Family

The boy, Ivan Kozlov is a 16-year-old originally from Brovary, Ukraine. But he’s been at Pueblo West high school since August for a year-long exchange program. Now, he’s separated from his 10-year-old sister and parents, who remained in Ukraine. The teenager talked to Fox News Digital about how life has changed for him since Russia Invaded his home country.

While there’s a 9 hour time difference, Kozlov checks in with his Mom every day. His dad, meanwhile, has volunteered to fight for the Ukrainian army. He’s not able to talk all the time, but he recently texted a family group chat letting them all know he was okay.

He said that his mom and sister are as safe as “they can be right now.” And despite the horrors of the invasion, his family is comforted by how the Ukrainian army is doing right now.

“What I’m hearing is that they are really optimistic about what’s going on … We believe that we will win the war,” he said, “Ukrainians are putting up a really good fight.”

“Everybody is focusing on all the negativity that is going on there And of course, it’s true. War is not pretty. But keeping optimistic and following the news about Ukrainian military achievements really helps,” he said.

Kozlov’s Host Father had Some Kind Words for Him

Kozlov’s host father also spoke to Fox digital about Kozlov’s situation. He was, of course, distraught when he first heard the news of the Russian Invasion. But he’s also been very resilient. And as you can see, he’s trying to stay positive.

“I’m proud of him, seeing what he’s doing,” he said. “But I feel like I am just the last little guidance for him. His parents, have molded him into a very, very outstanding young man.”

Kozlov raised almost 9,000 dollars for Ukraine in a bake sale. The funds will go to the Ukrainian Red cross and Razom for Ukraine.

“It’s not something that I would think would happen to my country, but it’s not really about me or my family,” Kozlov said. “Because it involves all the Ukrainians and Ukrainians are heroic people.”