Ukrainian President Zelensky To Address US Congress Virtually

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Congress virtually on Wednesday morning, it has been announced. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer made the announcement in a joint letter to Congressional members. “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” the letter states.

Ukrainian President Zelensky Will Address Congress On Wednesday

Now, this speech is only going to be available to Congressional members. Not fully vaccinated lawmakers will need to wear a mask to attend. Zelensky’s address comes after a call earlier in March. Roughly 300 members of both the House and Senate were participating. We get more from The Hill.

Congress has provided $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The action takes place in response to that Zelensky chat. The House also passed legislation last week to cut off Russian oil. It is supposed to take up legislation this week ending normal trade relations with Moscow. Zelensky is pushing the United States to help implement a no-fly zone. The same goes for countries in Europe,

Zelensky Wants More Support From United States, Others In Europe

The Biden administration and Congressional lawmakers are expressing opposition. They have concerns about a direct conflict between the United States and Russia. Then, the fear grows that this would spiral out into a larger war. Zelensky also has been asking for more planes and additional military equipment.

His call for additional arms comes about as Ukraine tries to fight off a much larger Russian army. “The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression,” Pelosi and Schumer write in the letter.

“And to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine. We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president did something amazing on Sunday. He made a visit to a military hospital. While there, President Zelensky awarded wounded soldiers for their service. People all around the world continue to acknowledge Ukrainian soldiers. This is being done ever since Russia declared war on Ukraine.

In addition, his office gives a statement on the day those soldiers receive awards. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the wounded defenders of Ukraine undergoing treatment at a military hospital.”